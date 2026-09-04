Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN and Peacock, with Fubo also carrying the match for subscribers. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Nottingham Forest host Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture that carries early-season weight for both clubs.

Oliver Glasner's Forest have made an uneven start to the campaign. A 2-2 draw with Liverpool on matchday two offered encouragement, but back-to-back defeats to Leeds United in the league and Carabao Cup have dulled the mood in Nottingham.

Tottenham arrive under Roberto De Zerbi having spent close to £400 million across the summer, yet the results have not yet reflected that ambition. Consecutive Premier League defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United leave Spurs sitting at the bottom of the table heading into this fixture.

De Zerbi's side did show attacking intent in the Carabao Cup, beating Charlton Athletic 5-1, but their Premier League form demands a response. The pressure on the new-look squad to justify the club's extraordinary outlay is mounting.

Forest, for their part, know the City Ground can be a difficult place to visit. Glasner will look to his side's defensive organisation to frustrate a Spurs attack that has misfired in the opening weeks.

The head-to-head record between these sides has swung sharply in Forest's favour in recent meetings, adding another layer of intrigue to proceedings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Nicolo Savona and Ibrahim Sangare through injury, but no suspensions are reported. The projected XI features Matz Sels in goal, with a back line of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, and Jair Cunha. Neco Williams and Ola Aina are expected to operate in wide positions, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Xaver Schlager in midfield alongside James McAtee. Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus are named in attack.

Roberto De Zerbi is dealing with a longer injury list. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, James Maddison, and Savio are all sidelined. The projected Spurs XI has Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Micky van de Ven, Andrew Robertson, Archie Gray, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence. Sandro Tonali and Rodrigo Bentancur are named in midfield, with Mathys Tel, Mateus Fernandes, Pedro Porro, and Omar Marmoush further forward. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Nottingham Forest's last five matches produced a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League, following a 0-1 league defeat to Leeds United. The two wins in that run came in pre-season friendlies against Brest and Bayer Leverkusen. Forest scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Tottenham's last five produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent match was a 0-2 Premier League loss to Newcastle United. Spurs also lost 3-0 to Brentford in the league, though they recorded a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Charlton Athletic. A 2-2 friendly draw with Hoffenheim and a 3-0 win over the same opponent complete the run. Across the five matches, Spurs scored 10 goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at Tottenham's ground in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Forest have won three and Tottenham one, with one additional Forest win recorded at the City Ground in December 2025 by the same 3-0 scoreline. Tottenham's only victory in the dataset came in April 2024, when they won 3-1 at home.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest currently sit 15th, while Tottenham Hotspur are placed 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: