UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Ullevaal

Today's game between Norway and Denmark will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Norway vs Denmark is available to watch live in the United States on FS1, with streaming options through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and ViX. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Norway host Denmark at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, with both sides carrying momentum from contrasting summer campaigns into this early-autumn encounter.

Norway arrive off the back of a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals before falling 2-1 to England. Staale Solbakken's side beat Brazil and Ivory Coast in the knockout rounds, announcing themselves as a genuine force on the international stage.

Erling Haaland leads the attack and will be the focal point once again, supported by Martin Odegaard in midfield and the creative threat of Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup out wide.

Denmark come into this fixture having missed out on the World Cup entirely, losing to Czechia on aggregate in qualifying. Brian Riemer's squad have been in a rebuilding phase, though they showed resilience with a 4-0 win over North Macedonia during that campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the Danish attack, with Mikkel Damsgaard and Gustav Isaksen providing width in what shapes up as a disciplined, counter-attacking unit under Riemer.

In the Nations League standings, Denmark currently sit top of Group 4 ahead of Norway, meaning this Oslo fixture carries real weight for both sides early in the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs Denmark live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Norway vs Denmark with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Staale Solbakken names a strong Norway side, with Orjan Nyland in goal behind a back four of Julian Ryerson, David Moller Wolfe, Kristoffer Ajer, and Torbjorn Heggem. Sander Berge and Patrick Berg anchor the midfield, with Martin Odegaard operating ahead of them alongside Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup supporting Erling Haaland. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Brian Riemer's projected Denmark XI sees Mads Hermansen start in goal, with Oliver Provstgaard, Patrick Dorgu, Alexander Bah, and Joachim Andersen forming the defence. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand sit in midfield, with Mads Bidstrup, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Gustav Isaksen supporting Rasmus Hojlund up front. Denmark also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of the fixture.

Form

Norway head into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five outings, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to England in the World Cup quarter-finals, ending a run that had included back-to-back knockout victories over Brazil and Ivory Coast. Norway opened that five-match stretch with a 3-2 win over Senegal, though a 4-1 group-stage loss to France showed they can be exposed defensively.

Denmark's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats, with eight goals scored and eight conceded. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with DR Congo in a friendly. Prior to that, they were eliminated from World Cup qualifying after a 2-2 aggregate loss to Czechia, though a 4-0 win over North Macedonia earlier in that campaign demonstrated their attacking quality on a good day.

Head-to-Head Record

Denmark have the better of the recent head-to-head record against Norway, winning three of the last five meetings with one draw and one Norway victory. The most recent fixture came in June 2024, a friendly in which Denmark won 3-1. The series has been consistently close, with three of the five matches decided by a single goal, and Denmark have generally controlled proceedings when the sides have met in competitive qualification fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Denmark DEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Norway NOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal POR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales WAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 4, Denmark currently occupy first place while Norway sit second, meaning the hosts need a result to close the gap at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Denmark today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: