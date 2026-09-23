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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoGermany
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Watch Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Netherlands and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1
Johan Cruijff ArenA

Today's game between Netherlands and Germany will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Netherlands vs Germany in the United States are listed below.

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ViX

ViX

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Netherlands host Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in a UEFA Nations League Group 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Xavi Hernandez takes charge of Oranje for the first time in competitive action, having named a 26-man squad that blends established names with fresh faces. PSV winger Ruben van Bommel and Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiel both earned maiden call-ups, with Memphis Depay notably absent from the selection.

It is a milestone occasion for the Van Bommel family too. Mark van Bommel named his first Belgium squad on the same day his son received the Oranje call, a moment the former midfielder described with visible pride at his managerial debut press conference.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany arrive having navigated a mixed World Cup campaign that ended at the last-16 stage. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, on loan at Ajax after a difficult spell at Barcelona, has been handed the gloves by Klopp and described his international return as deeply emotional after two years of hardship.

Germany's squad preparations were shaped by a notable international tug-of-war. Augsburg centre-back Noahkai Banks, 19, rejected the USMNT to commit to Germany, while Schalke midfielder Soufiane El-Faouzi turned down reported interest from Klopp's setup to pledge his future to Morocco. Mauricio Pochettino, responding to the Banks decision, said plainly: "We want players with no doubt."

Pascal Gross, meanwhile, confirmed his retirement from international football after a man-of-the-match performance for Brighton against Arsenal, closing one chapter in Germany's midfield story as Klopp builds a new one.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Germany, read on.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Germany Probable lineups

4-3-3
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Formation
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-2-3-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenM. van de VenM. van de VenV. van DijkV. van DijkD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeJ. VeermanJ. VeermanT. ReijndersT. ReijndersR. GravenberchR. GravenberchC. SummervilleC. SummervilleB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyC. GakpoC. GakpoM. ter StegenM. ter StegenJ. TahJ. TahN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanN. BrownN. BrownL. KarlL. KarlJ. KimmichJ. KimmichA. PavlovicA. PavlovicF. WirtzF. WirtzJ. MusialaJ. MusialaK. HavertzK. Havertz
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-3-3
Netherlands

Starting XI

Germany

Manager

  • X. Hernandez
  • J. Klopp

Xavi Hernandez is expected to line up Netherlands with Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven, with Joey Veerman, Tijjani Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. Crysencio Summerville, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo are projected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Germany, Jurgen Klopp is set to start Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a defence that includes Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Josha Vagnoman, and Nathaniel Brown. Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are named in midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz expected to operate in the forward line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors.

Form

NED

NED - Form

UZB
W2-1
JPN
D2-2
SWE
W5-1
TUN
W1-3
MAR
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
GER

GER - Form

USA
W1-2
CUW
W7-1
CIV
W2-1
ECU
L2-1
PAR
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Netherlands head into this fixture with three wins and a draw from their last five matches, with their only defeat coming on penalties against Morocco at the World Cup last-16 stage, a game that finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. Before that exit, Oranje had been in fine scoring form, putting five past Sweden in a 5-1 group-stage win and defeating Tunisia 3-1. Across those five matches, the Dutch scored 12 goals and conceded seven, reflecting an attack-minded side still finding defensive consistency.

Germany's recent run tells a more uneven story. Klopp's side won two and lost two of their last five, with a 7-1 demolition of Curaçao at the World Cup group stage their standout result. They followed that with a narrow 2-1 win over Ivory Coast before losing 2-1 to Ecuador and then going out to Paraguay on a 1-1 scoreline. Germany scored 13 goals across those five games but also conceded six, suggesting vulnerability at the back despite their attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

NetherlandsDrawGermany
1
2
2
UEFA Nations League A
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
2
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
FT
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
1
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
4
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 Germany win in the UEFA Nations League in October 2024, a result that followed a 2-2 draw when Netherlands hosted Germany in the same competition just weeks earlier in September. Across the last five encounters, Germany hold a narrow edge, though the Dutch claimed a memorable 4-2 win in a 2019 European Championship qualifier. The head-to-head record underlines how closely matched these sides have been in recent years.

Standings

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GermanyGermanyGER
00000000
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
00000000
3
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
00000000
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
00000000
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 2, Germany currently sit top of the table while Netherlands are third, making this fixture a direct opportunity for Xavi's side to close the gap on their opponents.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Germany today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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