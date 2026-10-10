Premiership - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 07:00 Fir Park

Today's game between Motherwell and Celtic will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 7:00 AM.

Motherwell vs Celtic is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. New subscribers can access a seven-day free trial, meaning you can stream this fixture without committing to a paid plan. Visit Paramount+ at https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/3589123/175360/3065?subId1=goal-OTT&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fcollections%2Fsports-hub%2F to sign up and watch live.

Celtic travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to arrest a damaging run of form that has tested the manager's resolve in recent weeks.

Motherwell sit eighth in the Premiership table and have endured a difficult stretch of results, losing three of their last five league games. Alfred Johansson's side will be looking to Fir Park as a fortress, though their recent home record offers limited comfort.

For Celtic, this fixture carries real weight. The Hoops arrive as Premiership leaders but have lost three consecutive matches across all competitions, a sequence that prompted O'Neill to briefly consider his future before reaffirming his commitment to the club.

O'Neill has since confirmed he is staying, stating he remains just as determined as ever to lead Celtic through this difficult period and defend their position at the top of the table.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is among the players whose situation adds an undercurrent of uncertainty at Parkhead, with questions being asked about recruitment and the squad's depth after a bruising run of fixtures.

With Celtic holding top spot and Motherwell scrapping for mid-table stability, the stakes are clear for both clubs. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premiership fixture live.

How to watch Motherwell vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Motherwell are managed by Alfred Johansson for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Celtic are led by Martin O'Neill, who has publicly confirmed he will remain in charge after reflecting on his future during the international break. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and further squad news will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Motherwell arrive at this fixture having won just one of their last five Premiership games, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Dundee FC, and they were beaten 4-0 by Aberdeen in their previous home league game. That Aberdeen defeat was part of a run of three consecutive losses, with Motherwell also falling 1-0 to Rangers. Their sole win came against Dundee United, a 3-0 victory, while a 3-3 draw with St. Mirren rounds out a run in which they have scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Celtic's last five matches tell a similarly difficult story, with two wins and three defeats across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premiership loss to Rangers, following a 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League and a 3-0 League Cup loss to Rangers before that. Celtic did win their two Premiership fixtures prior to that sequence, beating St. Johnstone 1-0 away and St. Mirren 2-1 away, suggesting their league form away from home had been steady before the recent downturn.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in May 2026, when Celtic won 3-2 at Fir Park in a Premiership fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Celtic have won four and Motherwell one, with that Motherwell victory coming in a 2-0 home win in December 2025. Celtic have scored 12 goals across those five encounters, conceding eight.

Standings

Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership in first place, while Motherwell sit eighth. The gap in league positions underlines the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Motherwell vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: