Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 13 30 Oct 2026 - 23:10

Today's game between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 11:10 PM.

This Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Monterrey host Pumas UNAM in Liga MX Femenil, with the league leaders looking to extend their grip on Group A against a Pumas side still fighting to secure their standing in Group B.

Monterrey arrive in strong form. The Rayadas have won four of their last five matches, including a 10-0 demolition of Necaxa and a narrow 4-3 win over CF America, and they sit at the top of Group A heading into this fixture.

Pumas have been more inconsistent. The Mexico City club have split their last five games between two wins, two draws, and one defeat, though back-to-back unbeaten results against Atlas and Club Tijuana suggest they are steadying themselves at the right moment.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of interest. Monterrey claimed a 3-0 victory the last time these two sides met, and they hold the stronger record across the five most recent encounters.

Pumas will need to be sharper than they were in that April meeting if they are to take anything from a Monterrey side that has been among the most clinical teams in the division this season.

Read on below for everything you need to know about where to watch this Liga MX Femenil fixture, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Monterrey ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Pumas UNAM are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. Updates on their coach's selections and any absentees will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Monterrey come into this match in commanding form, winning four of their last five Liga MX Femenil games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Tigres, but before that they had strung together three consecutive wins, including a 1-0 victory over Cruz Azul and a 4-3 win over CF America. The standout result in that run was a 10-0 thrashing of Necaxa, underlining just how ruthless Monterrey can be in front of goal.

Pumas UNAM have been less consistent, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Club Tijuana, following a 1-0 win over Atlas. The low point was a 1-3 loss to Tigres, though Pumas have not conceded more than one goal in any of their other four matches during this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Monterrey at home in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Liga MX Femenil, Monterrey hold the stronger overall record, with three wins to Pumas UNAM's one, and one match going the way of the away side. Pumas' only victory in this run came in July 2025, when they won 4-0 at home.

Standings

Monterrey sit top of Group A in the Liga MX Femenil Apertura, putting them in a strong position to advance. Pumas UNAM occupy fourth place in Group B, meaning this match carries added importance for the Mexico City side as they look to strengthen their qualification prospects.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: