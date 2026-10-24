Liga MX - Game Week 14 24 Oct 2026 - 22:00 Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and CD Guadalajara will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Monterrey vs CD Guadalajara is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Monterrey host CD Guadalajara at Estadio BBVA in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries genuine table implications for both sides.

Matias Almeyda's Rayados arrive in strong form. Back-to-back wins over Pachuca and Puebla have lifted Monterrey up the standings, and Almeyda will be looking for his side to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

Chivas come into this one sitting second in the Apertura table, a position that reflects a season of real substance under Gabriel Milito. A recent draw with Tigres and a win over Necaxa show a side capable of grinding out results when the pressure is on.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. These two clubs have produced high-scoring, competitive meetings in recent seasons, and there is little reason to expect anything different at Estadio BBVA.

For Monterrey, a win would further cement their place in the upper half of the table. For Chivas, three points away from home would send a statement about their title credentials.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Monterrey vs CD Guadalajara live.

How to watch Monterrey vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matias Almeyda has not yet confirmed his starting lineup for Monterrey ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

For CD Guadalajara, coach Gabriel Milito is similarly yet to announce his projected XI. No injury or suspension information has been officially confirmed for the visiting side, with squad updates expected as the match approaches.

Form

Monterrey head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Liga MX games. Almeyda's side most recently beat Puebla 1-4 away from home, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Pachuca in the previous fixture. A 4-2 defeat to Atlante is the one blemish in an otherwise positive recent run, with Monterrey also drawing 1-1 with CF America and beating Cruz Azul 1-0.

CD Guadalajara have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five league outings. Chivas' most recent match ended in a 1-0 win over Necaxa, while they drew 1-1 with Tigres before that. A 0-2 loss to Queretaro FC and draws against Atlas and CF America round out the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in March 2026, with CD Guadalajara winning 2-3 at Estadio BBVA in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chivas hold the stronger record, with three wins to Monterrey's two. The two sides have combined for 17 goals across those five encounters, underscoring the attacking quality both clubs have brought to this fixture in recent seasons.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, CD Guadalajara sit second while Monterrey are placed seventh, with both sides looking to close the gap on the clubs above them as the season reaches its decisive phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: