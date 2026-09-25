UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Pod Goricom

Today's game between Montenegro and Cyprus will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Montenegro vs Cyprus are listed below. Fubo and ViX both carry coverage of this fixture.

Montenegro host Cyprus at Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica in a UEFA Nations League C fixture that carries real weight in Group 2.

Mirko Vucinic's Montenegro side come into this match having shown they can grind out results on the road, picking up a win in Bulgaria before drawing with Slovakia in their most recent friendly outings. The home side will be looking to impose themselves in front of their own supporters.

Cyprus arrive in Montenegro sitting second in the group standings, giving Apostolos Mantzios's side reason for confidence. Their recent form has been mixed, but a win over Liechtenstein and a creditable draw against Slovenia suggest they are capable of competing at this level.

Montenegro have been a familiar presence in Nations League C, and the Podgorica crowd will expect a response from a squad that has shown both quality and inconsistency in recent months.

Cyprus, for their part, have a history of testing stronger opponents and will not travel to Montenegro simply to make up the numbers.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch this match live, including TV channels and streaming details.

How to watch Montenegro vs Cyprus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mirko Vucinic oversees Montenegro's preparations for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury concerns, or suspensions have been made available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cyprus are managed by Apostolos Mantzios, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury news, or suspension information has been confirmed. The away side's final squad picture will become clearer in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Montenegro head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Vucinic's side have shown they can find the net, scoring seven goals in that run, though they have also conceded eight. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Slovakia, and prior to that they beat Bulgaria 1-0 on the road. The losses to Slovenia and Croatia, both by a 3-2 scoreline, point to a side that can be opened up defensively despite their attacking output.

Cyprus have also won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five games. Mantzios's side beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in their most recent outing and drew 1-1 with Slovenia before that. A 3-2 win over Moldova adds to the picture of a team that can score goals, though defeats to Belarus and Estonia, the latter by a 4-2 margin, highlight a vulnerability at the back. Cyprus have scored eight and conceded eight across those five matches, making this a fixture where both sides carry a genuine threat.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2020, when Montenegro won 4-0 at home in the UEFA Nations League C — a result that underlines their dominance in this fixture on home soil. Across the last five encounters, Montenegro hold the stronger record, with the earlier Nations League meeting in September 2020 also going their way, 2-0, when Cyprus hosted in Nicosia. The overall series across these five games has been heavily weighted in Montenegro's favour, with Cyprus yet to record a win against their opponents in competitive football based on the available record.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Armenia ARM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Cyprus CYP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Latvia LVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Montenegro MTN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League C, Cyprus currently sit in second place, while Montenegro find themselves in fourth. The gap in the standings gives this home fixture added urgency for Montenegro, who need points to move up the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montenegro vs Cyprus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: