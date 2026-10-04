UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Pod Goricom

Today's game between Montenegro and Armenia will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Montenegro vs Armenia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Montenegro host Armenia at Stadion Pod Goricom in Podgorica in a UEFA Nations League C Group 2 fixture with direct implications for the top of the table.

Mirko Vucinic's Montenegro arrive into this match as group leaders, riding a run of three wins from their last five games. Their most recent outing produced a 3-2 away win at Armenia, a result that shifted the balance at the top of Group 2.

Armenia, managed by Yegishe Melikyan, have lost their last two matches and arrive in Podgorica needing to arrest a slide that has dropped them to third in the group. A 2-0 defeat to Cyprus in their most recent outing compounded an earlier 2-3 loss to Montenegro in the reverse fixture.

The two sides met just weeks ago, with Montenegro coming out on top in Yerevan. Armenia will be looking to reverse that result on the road, though Vucinic's side have shown they are capable of winning away from home in this campaign.

With Montenegro sitting first and Armenia third, three points for the home side would put significant distance between them in the standings. A win for Armenia would pull them back into direct contention at the top.

Read on for everything you need to watch Montenegro vs Armenia live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Montenegro vs Armenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Montenegro are managed by Mirko Vucinic, one of the country's most celebrated former players. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Armenia head to Podgorica under Yegishe Melikyan. No injury or suspension information is available for the away squad at this stage, and the projected XI will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Montenegro head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, losing none. Vucinic's side beat Latvia 1-2 away in their most recent outing, following that 2-3 win over Armenia in Yerevan. Earlier in the run, Montenegro defeated Cyprus 2-1 and Bulgaria 1-0 on the road, with a 2-2 draw against Slovakia the only points dropped. Across those five matches, Montenegro scored eight goals and conceded six.

Armenia arrive with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to Cyprus, and they also fell 2-3 to Montenegro in this same competition. Their only Nations League win in that run came against Latvia, a 2-0 home victory. Armenia scored six goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on September 28, 2026, when Montenegro won 2-3 away at Armenia in this UEFA Nations League C campaign. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a friendly played in Montenegro in June 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Montenegro hold the stronger record, with wins in the 2026 Nations League fixture and a 4-1 home victory in a 2017 World Cup qualifier. Armenia have won twice in that span, including a 3-2 home win in a 2016 qualifier and a 1-0 friendly victory in 2022.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montenegro MTN 3 3 0 0 7 4 +3 9 W W W 2 Cyprus CYP 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W D L 3 Armenia ARM 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L L W 4 Latvia LVA 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Montenegro lead UEFA Nations League C Group 2 going into this fixture, while Armenia sit third. The result in Podgorica will either consolidate Montenegro's position at the summit or bring Armenia back into contention for the top spot.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montenegro vs Armenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: