Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

Today's game between Monaco and Lille will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Monaco vs Lille is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Monaco host Lille at the Stade Louis II in a Ligue 1 fixture that brings together two sides with genuine ambitions in the upper half of the French top flight.

Filipe Luis's side come into this match on the back of a commanding 3-0 Conference League win over Freiburg, a result that restored confidence after a 1-0 domestic defeat to Lorient. Monaco have shown they can perform across multiple competitions, and their home record gives them reason for optimism here.

Ansu Fati has been working his way back into contention for Monaco after an injury layoff, and his return gives Filipe Luis more attacking options as the fixture schedule intensifies. The 23-year-old Spaniard has spoken about the support he received from former team-mate Paul Pogba during his transition to the club, and his form will be worth monitoring as the season progresses.

Lamine Camara remains one of the most closely watched players in French football. The 22-year-old Senegal international has drawn attention from Premier League clubs, and his influence in midfield will be central to Monaco's chances of controlling this game.

Lille arrive at the Stade Louis II under Davide Ancelotti having endured a difficult run in European competition. A 3-0 loss to Arsenal and a 2-4 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League have put pressure on their continental campaign, though they did manage a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1 to show some domestic resilience.

Olivier Giroud leads the line for Lille and brings experience and aerial presence to Davide Ancelotti's attack. The Frenchman's output will be important for a side that has conceded more than it would like across recent fixtures.

TV channel and live stream details for this Ligue 1 fixture are listed below.

How to watch Monaco vs Lille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Filipe Luis is expected to name a projected XI featuring Lukas Hradecky in goal, with Mohammed Salisu, Flavio Nazinho, Vanderson, and Sadibou Sane forming the defensive line. Denis Zakaria and Lamine Camara are set to operate in midfield, with Ansu Fati, Takumi Minamino, and Aleksandr Golovin providing support behind Paris Brunner. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Davide Ancelotti's Lille are without Ayase Ueda, Hamza Igamane, and Tiago Santos through injury, which limits his options in attack and wide areas. The projected XI has Berke Ozer in goal, with Alexsandro Ribeiro, Nathan Ngoy, Maxima Goffi, and Romain Perraud in defence. Nabil Bentaleb and Benjamin Andre are expected in midfield, with Dilane Bakwa, Ethan Mbappe, and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson supporting Olivier Giroud up front. No suspensions have been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Monaco have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Conference League victory over Freiburg, and they also beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the same competition earlier in October. The single blemish in that run was a 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient, with a 2-2 draw against Toulouse also featuring. Monaco scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-4 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in Europe before that. A 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre and a 1-1 draw with Brest provide some domestic balance to an otherwise difficult recent run. Lille scored six goals and conceded seven across the five-match sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Lille at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 in May 2026, a result that continued a trend of tight finishes in this fixture. Across the last five recorded meetings, Lille hold the stronger record with three wins, while Monaco have taken one victory and one match ended level. Goals have been relatively scarce between the two sides, reflecting the competitive and often cautious nature of this Ligue 1 rivalry.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Monaco sit fifth and Lille third, meaning the away side arrive in the Principality with a slight edge in the standings. A win for Monaco would close the gap on Lille and push them further into the conversation for a European qualification place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monaco vs Lille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: