Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

Today's game between Monaco and Freiburg will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Monaco vs Freiburg is available to watch live in the United States. Paramount+ and ViX are both carrying the match, giving viewers the choice of platform to stream the action from the Stade Louis II.

Monaco host Freiburg at the Stade Louis II in a Conference League fixture that brings together two sides with genuine continental ambitions and strong recent domestic form.

Filipe Luis's Monaco side have been building momentum in Ligue 1, though they head into this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Lorient. Before that setback, they had beaten CSKA Sofia in the Conference League and held Toulouse to a draw, showing the kind of depth that makes them a threat on multiple fronts.

Freiburg arrive in Monaco having suffered a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen most recently, but Julian Schuster's side had won their previous two matches, including a 3-2 Conference League victory over Jablonec. That result showed Freiburg's capacity to grind out results when it matters in Europe.

Ansu Fati has been working his way back into contention for Monaco after an injury layoff, and his return to fitness gives Filipe Luis more options in the final third as the fixture schedule builds. The 23-year-old Spaniard has spoken publicly about the support he received from former team-mate Paul Pogba during his transition to the club.

In the Conference League standings, Monaco sit ninth while Freiburg are seventh, meaning both clubs are looking to move up the table and strengthen their position ahead of the knockout rounds.

TV channel and live stream details for this Conference League fixture are listed below.

How to watch Monaco vs Freiburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monaco are managed by Filipe Luis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. A projected lineup has not been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Freiburg head coach Julian Schuster is similarly yet to have his squad details confirmed for this match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Monaco have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1, though they had previously beaten CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the Conference League. Across the five-match run, Monaco scored seven goals and conceded five, with the draw against Toulouse and the win over Lens also featuring in that sequence.

Freiburg have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, but before that they beat Jablonec 3-2 in the Conference League. Freiburg scored twelve goals and conceded eight across those five outings, with a 4-2 friendly win over Luzern and a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt also part of that run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Monaco and Freiburg. This fixture appears to be a rare or first-time encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

In the Conference League, Monaco currently sit ninth and Freiburg seventh, with both sides looking to climb the standings and secure a stronger footing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monaco vs Freiburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: