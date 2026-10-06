UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Zimbru Stadium

Today's game between Moldova and Slovakia will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Moldova vs Slovakia are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo and ViX.

Moldova host Slovakia at Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau in a UEFA Nations League C Group 3 fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Slovakia arrive as group leaders under Vladimir Weiss, having picked up back-to-back wins in the competition. Their Nations League campaign has been defined by consistent attacking output, and they come into this match with confidence after defeating Moldova 2-0 earlier in the group stage.

For Lilian Popescu's Moldova, this is a chance to respond on home soil. The side has shown resilience throughout the campaign, and record goalscorer Ion Nicolaescu remains the focal point of their attack. A positive result here would breathe new life into their Nations League prospects.

Slovakia's recent form across all competitions shows a team capable of scoring freely, though they have not always been watertight defensively. Moldova have drawn matches they might have won, but a home win against Kazakhstan in their most recent outing signals they can produce when the stakes are high.

With Slovakia sitting top of the group and Moldova looking to close the gap, this fixture has direct implications for how Group 3 takes shape heading into the final matchdays.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Moldova vs Slovakia live.

How to watch Moldova vs Slovakia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Moldova are managed by Lilian Popescu, and the squad news ahead of this fixture will be updated closer to kick-off as the picture becomes clearer. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage.

Slovakia head into the match under Vladimir Weiss. As with the home side, full squad availability details are yet to be confirmed, and further updates will follow ahead of the game.

Form

Moldova come into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games, scoring six goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Kazakhstan in the Nations League, a positive result that followed a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 2-0 by Slovakia and drew 1-1 with Armenia and 2-2 with Bulgaria in friendlies.

Slovakia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands, and before that they beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in the Nations League. The 2-0 win over Moldova earlier in the group stage is also part of that run, alongside a 2-2 draw with Montenegro and a 2-1 friendly win over Malta.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the current Nations League campaign, when Slovakia won 2-0 on home soil in September 2026. The head-to-head record across all listed meetings shows Slovakia with the edge, having won three of the five recorded fixtures to Moldova's none, with the sides meeting previously in World Cup qualification encounters in 2000 and 2001. Slovakia have historically been the stronger side in this series, winning each of those earlier qualifiers as well.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7 D W W 2 Moldova MDA 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4 W D L 3 Faroe Islands FRO 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 D D D 4 Kazakhstan KAZ 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1 L L D Promotion Promotion Playoff

Slovakia lead Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, with Moldova in second place. That gap means Slovakia arrive with the advantage of knowing a win would strengthen their grip on top spot, while Moldova need a positive result to stay in genuine contention for the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Moldova vs Slovakia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: