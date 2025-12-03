How to watch Miami vs Kentucky NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Hurricanes (5-2) square off with the Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) on December 3, 2025, with the action set to tip off on ESPN2.

Miami is looking to bounce back after a narrow 87-84 setback against Oklahoma State, despite Gal Raviv and Amarachi Kimpson each pouring in 17 points. Kentucky, meanwhile, enters the contest riding high after demolishing Morgan State 101-39, a game in which Asia Boone stole the show with a team-best 21 points.

Miami vs Kentucky: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Hurricanes will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats in an exciting NCAAW game on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Date Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Watsco Center Location Coral Gables, Florida

How to watch Miami vs Kentucky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Miami Hurricanes and Kentucky Wildcats live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Miami vs Kentucky team news & key performers

Miami Hurricanes team news

Miami (FL) enters the matchup putting up 75.7 points per contest, 72nd nationally, while surrendering 60.3 on the defensive end, which ranks 116th. The Hurricanes hold a +108 scoring margin so far, outpacing opponents by an average of 15.4 points per game. Ra Shaya Kyle has been their go-to scorer, sitting 100th in the country with a team-best 16.6 points per outing.

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky has been even more explosive offensively, averaging 82.3 points per game, 27th in the nation, while locking teams down on defense by allowing just 48.4 per game, the third-best mark across college basketball. With a +305 overall scoring differential, the Wildcats are steamrolling opponents by 33.9 points per night. Clara Strack leads the charge with 15.6 points per game, placing her 151st among all scorers nationwide.