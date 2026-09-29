Friendlies - Game Week 1 29 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Mexico and Peru will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 9:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Mexico vs Peru in the United States are listed below.

Mexico and Peru meet in an international friendly as both nations begin shaping their post-World Cup identity. The match gives each side a chance to experiment with personnel and test new ideas under competitive conditions.

Mexico arrive off the back of a strong World Cup showing on home soil, reaching the round of 16 before falling to England. El Tri won four of their five matches in the tournament, demonstrating attacking depth and defensive resilience across the group stage.

There is, however, uncertainty off the pitch. Manager Javier Aguirre is understood to be in advanced discussions to take charge at Valencia in La Liga, which casts a shadow over the long-term direction of the Mexican setup.

Peru come into this fixture having lost 4-1 to the United States in their most recent outing, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities against a youthful USMNT side. They did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup and are using this international window to rebuild momentum and test their squad depth.

Colombia's recent 4-0 dismantling of Mexico in a friendly last October serves as a reminder that El Tri cannot afford complacency, even in non-competitive fixtures. Peru will look to bounce back with an improved display after that heavy defeat in Orlando.

With both sides in a transitional phase, this friendly carries genuine tactical interest for coaches looking to blood new players and sharpen systems ahead of upcoming qualifying commitments.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Mexico vs Peru, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mexico vs Peru with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Full squad and lineup information will be added closer to kick-off once confirmed by both camps.

Form

Mexico head into this match having won three of their last five outings, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw against Colombia in a friendly. Before that, El Tri beat Ecuador 2-0 and Czechia 3-0 at the World Cup, though their run ended with a 3-2 defeat to England at the last-16 stage. Across those five matches, Mexico scored seven goals and conceded four, showing consistent attacking output but some vulnerability at the back.

Peru have won just one of their last five matches, with their most recent outing a 4-1 loss to the United States. They also fell 3-1 to Spain and 2-0 to Senegal in that run, with their only win a 2-1 victory over Haiti. Peru scored six goals across those five games but conceded ten, a defensive record that will concern their coaching staff heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Mexico in a friendly in September 2022. Looking further back across the last five encounters, the record is closely contested, with Mexico and Peru each claiming victories in the series. Mexico won 4-0 in a 2008 friendly, while Peru claimed a 1-0 Copa America victory in 2011, and two of the five meetings ended level.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Peru today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: