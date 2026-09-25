Friendlies - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Mexico and Colombia will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 9:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Mexico vs Colombia in the United States are listed below.

Mexico and Colombia meet in an international friendly, with both nations using the break to regroup following their respective World Cup campaigns earlier this summer.

Mexico reached the knockout rounds before falling to England at the last-16 stage, finishing their World Cup run with four wins from five matches. The tournament represented a strong showing for El Tri on home soil, and this fixture offers a first look at the post-World Cup direction of the squad.

Colombia's World Cup ended at the quarter-final stage, where they were eliminated by Switzerland on penalties after a goalless draw. Los Cafeteros won three and drew one of their five matches in the tournament proper, conceding just once across the entire campaign.

Off the pitch, Colombia are navigating a significant transition. Coach Nestor Lorenzo has confirmed the iconic number 10 shirt will not be retired following James Rodriguez's international retirement, signalling that a new generation is ready to step forward.

Mexico, meanwhile, are working through their own managerial situation, with Javier Aguirre understood to be in advanced discussions to take charge at Valencia in La Liga — a development that adds an element of uncertainty around the long-term coaching picture for El Tri.

The recent head-to-head record favours Colombia, who have won three of the last four meetings between the sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Mexico has not yet been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected starting XI will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Colombia's squad details are also yet to be confirmed. Full team news, including any absences or lineup indications from Nestor Lorenzo, will be updated in due course.

Form

Mexico head into this match having gone four wins and one loss across their last five outings, all of which came at the World Cup. El Tri beat South Africa, South Korea, Czechia, and Ecuador before losing their final match to England 3-2 at the last-16 stage. They scored eight goals across those five games and conceded three, with a 3-0 win over Czechia among their more commanding performances.

Colombia's last five matches also came entirely at the World Cup, where they recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Switzerland that ended in a penalty shootout defeat at the quarter-final stage. They beat Ghana 1-0 in the round of 16 and scored five goals across the five matches while conceding just one.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-0 win for Colombia in a friendly in October 2025, a result that underlined Los Cafeteros' recent dominance in this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Colombia have won three, Mexico have won one, and one match has not been counted in either team's favour. Colombia have scored 12 goals across those five meetings compared to Mexico's five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: