Friendlies - Game Week 1 6 Oct 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Mexico and Chile will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 10:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Mexico vs Chile in the United States are listed below.

Mexico and Chile meet in an international friendly, with both nations using this window to take stock of where they stand in the post-World Cup cycle.

El Tri arrive with questions to answer off the pitch. Javier Aguirre has departed to take charge at Valencia in La Liga, leaving Mexico's managerial situation unresolved as this window unfolds. On the pitch, the squad showed genuine quality at the World Cup, winning four of five matches before a 3-2 defeat to England ended their run at the last-16 stage.

Mexico's most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to the United States, a result that will sharpen focus ahead of this fixture. Before that, El Tri drew 1-1 with both Peru and Colombia in friendlies, pointing to a side that is still searching for consistency in the post-tournament period.

Chile arrive with their own concerns. La Roja have won just one of their last five matches, with defeats to the United States, Canada, Portugal, and New Zealand in that stretch. Their only win came against DR Congo, and the defensive record across those games will concern their coaching staff.

This friendly gives both sides a chance to blood players and sharpen systems. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Mexico vs Chile with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Mexico has not been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates on the probable lineup, injuries, and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off.

Chile's squad information is similarly unavailable at this stage. Full team news for La Roja will be updated as it is confirmed.

Form

Mexico head into this match with a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to the United States in a friendly, and they also drew 1-1 with both Peru and Colombia in this window. El Tri's World Cup run included a 2-0 win over Ecuador before their campaign ended with a 3-2 loss to England at the last-16 stage. Mexico scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, though the heavy defeat to the United States will weigh on the squad heading into this game.

Chile have struggled for results, winning just one of their last five matches to sit at W1-D0-L4 across that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 defeat to the United States, and they also fell 1-0 to Canada in a friendly. La Roja's only win in that stretch came against DR Congo, a 2-1 victory, while defeats to Portugal and New Zealand complete a difficult recent run. Chile scored five goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, a friendly played in December 2021. Looking back across the last five encounters, Mexico hold three wins to Chile's one, with one draw, though Chile's 7-0 victory in the 2016 Copa America stands as the most emphatic result in the series. The head-to-head record gives Mexico a narrow overall edge, but Chile have shown they are capable of decisive performances in this fixture.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Chile today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: