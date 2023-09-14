WATCH: Embracing the meme! Famed golf lover Gareth Bale added to PGA Tour 2K23 and he's even designed his own course

Former Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale has been added to the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.

Bale added to new video game

Has designed his own course

Was criticised during his football days

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-winger has been added to the game as a playable character and designed his own course, called the Elevens Club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale is a known golf lover and his devotion to the sport attracted some criticism during his time at Madrid, as it was claimed he prioritised it over playing football. Bale even partnered professional golfer Joseph Bramlett AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California in February this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? Now that his football days are behind him, the former LAFC star will likely continue to dabble in golf after being added to the video game's roster.