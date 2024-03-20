How to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga NCAA March Madness game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga and Will Wade's redemption tour

Now that the full bracket has been released for the NCAA tournament, one of the most interesting games to watch during the first round will be No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Gonzaga. The Bulldogs enter the game as favorites by a large margin, although the potential for McNeese to pull off a first-round upset looms large.

The game will also be Cowboy's head coach Will Wade's first trip back to March Madness during his redemption tour with McNeese following last year's dismissal from LSU.

He was then hired by McNeese on March 12, 2023 and used a heavy reliance on building through the transfer portal to transform a Cowboys team that finished last season with an 11-23 record in 2022-23 to one that secured a program record for total wins and had the most conference victories since the 2001-02 after going 30-3.

Wade led LSU to a to the championship game of the SEC Tournament in Nashville and an 8-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament before he was fired in March of 2022 due to an NCAA investigation into recruiting and bribery allegations.

McNeese vs Gonzaga: Date & start time

Date Thursday, March 21, 2024 Start time 7:25 p.m. ET / Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

Where to watch McNeese vs Gonzaga on TV & stream live online

The McNeese vs Gonzaga game will air on TBS. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Sling streaming service.

With all base subscriptions starting at $40/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Sling TV is the perfect option for catching March Madness. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine.

McNeese and Gonzaga team news

McNeese team news

McNeese ended the season on an 11 game winning streak to win the Southland championship. They are also ranked ninth in the NCAA in forcing turnovers with 16.45 per games and senior point guard Shahada Wells has been averaging nearly three steals per contest. The Cowboys also have the eight-highest 3-point percentage in the league this year at 38.83.

Gonzaga team news

The Bulldogs rank 20 in the nation in fast break points with 14.44 and have punished teams with their fast-paced offense. They also have rank 18 in rebounding in rebounding margin at a plus-7.3 per game. Gonzaga also has one of the most experienced staring fives in the sport with four juniors and one senior.

