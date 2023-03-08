WATCH: Matthijs de Ligt to the rescue! Bayern Munich star makes STUNNING goal-line clearance to save Yann Sommer's blushes against PSG

Matthijs de Ligt saved Yann Sommer's blushes after an awful error to keep the scores level between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Scores level at the break

Vitinha nearly put PSG ahead after Sommer mistake

De Ligt came to the rescue on the line

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern goalkeeper inexplicably elected to dribble the ball out from the back from a back-pass but almost immediately gave the ball away to Vitinha inside the box. While under pressure from Sommer the PSG midfielder fired an under-hit shot goalwards, which De Ligt was on hand to clear on the slide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The clearance was a let-off for Bayern, who would have conceded against the run of play after an assured start aside from Sommer's mistake. Eric Choupo-Moting thought he had put the home side in front early in the second half only to see his effort ruled out for offside. But the Cameroon international was on hand to convert into an half-empty net on the hour mark, making it 1-0 following Marco Verratti's error.

WHAT NEXT? PSG's European hopes now hang by a thread, with Christophe Galtier's side at severe risk of suffering successive last-16 exits from the Champions League.