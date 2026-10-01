UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Ta' Qali

Today's game between Malta and Gibraltar will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Malta vs Gibraltar are listed below.

Malta host Gibraltar at Ta' Qali in Attard in a UEFA Nations League D Group 1 fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

Emilio De Leo's Malta side arrive in strong form, having won their last three outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein, and before that they beat Andorra 2-1 in the Nations League.

Gibraltar, managed by Scott Wiseman, come into this match having drawn their last two games. A goalless draw with Andorra in their most recent Nations League fixture means they have yet to win in the group stage this time around.

Malta sit top of Group 1 heading into this fixture, while Gibraltar are second. The points gap between them makes this a direct contest for group leadership.

For information on how to watch Malta vs Gibraltar live, read on.

How to watch Malta vs Gibraltar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Malta are managed by Emilio De Leo. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match, and the probable lineup has not been released. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gibraltar are managed by Scott Wiseman. As with Malta, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Malta have won three of their last five matches, losing the other two. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein, and they also beat Andorra 2-1 in the Nations League and Azerbaijan 2-0 in a friendly. Their two defeats came against Slovakia and Luxembourg. Across those five games, Malta scored seven goals and conceded six.

Gibralton have recorded two draws, two wins, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Andorra in the Nations League, and before that they drew 0-0 with Sao Tome and Principe. Earlier wins over Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands by 4-1 and 4-0 respectively were offset by a 1-0 defeat to Latvia. Gibraltar scored eight goals and conceded two across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Malta hold the stronger record in the recent head-to-head series, winning all three recorded meetings between the sides. The most recent fixture, played in September 2023, ended 1-0 to Malta. Earlier results include a 2-0 Malta win in October 2020 and a 1-0 Malta victory when Gibraltar hosted in June 2014. Gibraltar have yet to take a point from any of the three encounters on record.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Malta MAL 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Gibraltar GIB 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Andorra AND 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

In Group 1 of UEFA Nations League D, Malta currently sit first and Gibraltar are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Malta vs Gibraltar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: