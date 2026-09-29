UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade de Luxembourg

Today's game between Luxembourg and Iceland will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Luxembourg vs Iceland are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match.

Luxembourg host Iceland at the Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg City in UEFA Nations League C Group 4. Jeff Strasser's side come into this fixture sitting top of the group, while Arnar Gunnlaugsson's Iceland occupy third place.

Luxembourg arrive in strong form. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win away at Bulgaria, a result that put them firmly in control of the group and underlined their credentials as genuine promotion contenders.

Iceland have found form harder to come by. Gunnlaugsson's side drew 1-1 with Estonia in their last outing and have not won in three of their last five matches, a run that includes defeats to Argentina and Japan.

The contrast in momentum makes this a fixture with real stakes. Luxembourg will look to press home their group advantage, while Iceland need a result to keep their campaign on track.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg vs Iceland live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Iceland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luxembourg are managed by Jeff Strasser, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson is also yet to confirm his squad details, with no injury or suspension news currently available. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Luxembourg have won four of their last five matches, losing only once. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League C, and they also beat Albania 0-1 in a June friendly. Earlier in the year, they recorded back-to-back wins over Malta in UEFA Nations League C qualification, winning 3-0 and 2-0. Their only defeat in this run came against Italy, by a single goal. Across those five matches, Luxembourg scored seven goals and conceded four.

Iceland have drawn two and lost two of their last five, with one draw as their most recent result, a 1-1 stalemate against Estonia in UEFA Nations League C. They were beaten 3-0 by Argentina and lost 1-0 to Japan in friendlies earlier this year. Iceland have drawn their remaining two matches, including a 1-1 draw with Haiti and a 2-2 draw with Canada. Across those five games, Iceland scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023, when Luxembourg beat Iceland 3-1 in a European Championship qualification fixture in Luxembourg. The previous encounter, played in Iceland in the same qualification campaign in September 2023, ended 1-1. Across the three meetings in the dataset, Luxembourg have one win and two draws, with Iceland yet to record a victory in this run.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Luxembourg LUX 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Estonia EST 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Iceland ISL 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Bulgaria BGR 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Luxembourg lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, while Iceland sit third. The gap between the sides means Luxembourg are playing to consolidate their position at the top, while Iceland need points to stay in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Luxembourg vs Iceland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: