How to watch Louisville vs South Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball team (7–2) is staring down another heavyweight matchup as the South Carolina Gamecocks (7–1) comes to town on Thursday.

The Cardinals enter the showdown riding high after dominating their Louisville MTE slate over the weekend. They cruised past Eastern Illinois (91–38), ETSU (88–50), and Bellarmine (100–37), flashing plenty of firepower on offense while the defense smothered opponents from start to finish.

South Carolina arrives for the ACC/SEC Challenge with a sparkling 7–1 mark and a No. 3 ranking in both national polls. The Gamecocks have already bagged impressive wins over Duke, Queens, Winthrop, No. 8 Southern Cal, Clemson, Bowling Green, and Grand Canyon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville vs South Carolina NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Louisville vs South Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Louisville Cardinals will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an exciting NCAAW game on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Thursday, December 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the South Carolina Gamecocks live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Louisville vs South Carolina team news & key performers

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville walked off the floor looking untouchable in its last outing, dismantling Bellarmine 100–37 in a game that felt over before it even started. The Cardinals spread the wealth, with Imari Berry pouring in 14 points and handing out four assists while Reyna Scott chipped in 13 points, four dimes, and a pair of steals for good measure.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina's most recent performance was a very different story, a 66–64 heartbreak against Texas that came down to the final seconds. Even so, Ta’Niya Latson (16 points, two steals on 33.3% shooting) and Joyce Edwards (16 points, two steals on 43.75%) still looked every bit like headliners.