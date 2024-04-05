How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox.

Two high-flying MLB sides cross swords as the Los Angeles Angels welcome the Boston Red Sox in an intriguing battle.

Los Angeles are currently seeded at the summit of AL West table with four wins and two losses in their opening six encounters. The side dumped Miami as they won three consecutive clashes against them as the Angels look to continue this winning momentum.

The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, as they enjoyed a winning streak of four games. The visitors have a PCT of 0.714 in the league scoring 29 runs in their seven games.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Angels vs Red Sox game.

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox: Date & First Pitch Time

Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox square off at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The two sides face off on April 5, 2024 with first pitch scheduled for 9:38 pm ET / 6:38 pm PT in the US.

Date Friday, April 5, 2024 First pitch time 9:38 pm ET / 6:38 pm PT Arena Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Angels and Red Sox on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox Rosters and Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

In batting, the Los Angeles Angels will bank on the services of Logan O'Hoppe with the centreman scoring three runs, seven hits, one double, and one triple.

Taylor Ward has the maximum hits for the home side with eight while Mike Trout has scored the most home runs thundering three for the Angels.

Zach Neto has 20 assists while fielding with five putouts in 26 total chances while Ward has 13 total chances and 13 putouts without any error.

Sam Buchman and Jose Quijada are confined to the treatment room for the next two months with the former nursing a shoulder injury and the latter picking up an elbow injury.

Kelvin Caceres (lat), Evan White (hip), Sadrac Frano, Luis Reignifo, and Ryan Costeiu are all day-today reserves for the Angels while Robert Stephenson is on a 15-day injury layoff due to a shoulder issue.

Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran has the highest batting average for the Red Sox with 0.393 with the left fielder scoring four runs and 11 hits with a RBI of two.

Tyler O'Neil will also play a crucial role for the visitors having already scored six runs, six hits, and two home runs as he's averaging 0.333 with the bat.

The day-to-day reserves for the visitors includes all of Mikey Romero (back), Roberto Perez (shoulder), Brandon Walter (shoulder), Noah Song (surgery), Jeremy Wu-Yulland (elbow), Zach Bryant.

Lucas Giolito continues his recovery from an elbow injury alongside Liam Hendricks and Chris Murphy who have a similar injury ruling the trio out for the next two months while Brainer Bonaci is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign for violating MLB's domestic violence rules.

Rob Refsnyder (toe) and Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) are out of action for the next 10 days while Bryan Mata (hamstring) is out for the next 15 days.

Recent results

Los Angeles Angels

Date Opponent Result 3 April 2024 Miami (W) 10-2 2 April 2024 Miami (W) 3-1 1 April 2024 Miami (W) 7-4 31 March 2024 Baltimore (W) 4-1 30 March 2024 Baltimore (L) 13-4

Boston Red Sox