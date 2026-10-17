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NWSL
team-logoWashington Spirit
team-logoGotham FC
Watch it on FuboWatch it on CBS
Chris Dickens

Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC NWSL: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Gotham FC
NWSL

Here is how you can catch today's National Women's Soccer League game without paying a dime.

To watch the Washington Spirit vs Gotham FC match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local CBS affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Serie A clash kicks off today, Saturday, October 17, 2026, live from Audi Field, as Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit host Rose Lavelle's Gotham FC.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to numerous NWSL fixtures that take place across a Friday to Sunday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

CBS (English language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

CBS (English language)

Watch the NWSL for FREE on FuboStart free trial

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

  • For English commentary: Tune into your local CBS station.

CBS Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

  • CBS: Channel 2 (WCBS-TV)

Los Angeles Area

  • CBS: Channel 2 (KCBS-TV)

Chicago Area

  • CBS: Channel 2 (WBBM-TV)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

  • CBS: Channel 11 (KTVT)

Philadelphia Area

  • CBS: Channel 3 (KYW-TV)

Houston Area

  • CBS: Channel 11 (KHOU)

Atlanta Area

  • CBS: Channel 69 (WUPA)

Washington, D.C. Area

  • CBS: Channel 9 (WUSA)

Boston Area

  • CBS: Channel 4 (WBZ-TV)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

  • CBS: Channel 5 (KPIX-TV)
Watch the NWSL for FREE on FuboStart free trial

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Serie A matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MOREThe best streaming VPNs for watching sports

Stream the NWSL anywhere with NordVPNSign up now


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