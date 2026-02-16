Where to watch Philadelphia Union today? Live soccer streams and TV channel for upcoming games

Live broadcast of Philadelphia Union matches

Where to watch Philadelphia Union on TV and livestream

For the upcoming MLS season, keeping up with the Los Verdes is easier and cheaper than ever before. In a major shift, Major League Soccer is no longer selling a standalone MLS Season Pass. Instead, every single regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included directly in a standard Apple TV subscription.

This means that if you already subscribe to Apple TV for shows like Ted Lasso or Severance, you can automatically have full access to Philadelphia Union games without paying an extra fee. Fans can stream matches on any device with the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles (PlayStation / Xbox), and iOS / Android devices.

Which Philadelphia Union games are on FOX and FS1?

While Apple TV is the exclusive home for every minute of action, linear television remains a key option for marquee matchups. For this season, select Philadelphia Union games will be simulcast nationally on FOX and FS1. These broadcasts are ideal for fans who prefer traditional cable or watching over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Confirmed national TV broadcasts for the 2026 season include:

February 18: vs Defence Force FC (FS2)

vs Defence Force FC (FS2) February 26: vs vs Defence Force FC (FS1)

vs vs Defence Force FC (FS1) March 14: vs Atlanta (FOX)

vs Atlanta (FOX) May 24: vs Inter Miami (FOX)

vs Inter Miami (FOX) September 9: vs FC Cincinnati (FS1)

Can you watch Philadelphia Union for free?

Yes, there are two main ways to watch without a paid subscription. First, Apple and MLS offer a selection of "free matches" each week that sit in front of the paywall. You do not need an Apple TV subscription to view these; you simply need to sign in with a free Apple ID.

Secondly, for the games listed above on FOX, you can watch for free over the air if you have a digital antenna. However, matches on FS1 will still require a cable package or a live TV streaming service like Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both of which offer new customers a free five-day trial.

Where to watch Philadelphia Union highlights and replays

If you miss the live action, you have several options for catching up. Full match replays are available immediately following the final whistle on Apple TV. You can choose to watch the full 90 minutes or a condensed recap version instead.

For shorter clips, the MLS YouTube channel and Philadelphia Union official social media accounts post extensive highlight packages, usually within an hour of the game ending. For expert analysis and reaction after the final whistle, keep an eye on GOAL's MLS news section for player ratings and talking points.