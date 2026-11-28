To watch the Club América vs Monterrey match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local Univision affiliate or stream it on a digital device.

This Liga MX clash kicks off today, Saturday, November 28, 2026, live from Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, as Guillermo Almada's Las Águilas host Matías Almeyda's Rayados in the second leg of this Liguilla quarterfinal.

Wednesday's first leg in Guadalupe ended 0-0, with Monterrey having to play much of the game with ten men after the 11th-minute dismissal of Ricardo Chávez.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

DirecTV is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to this week's matches from Liga MX's Liguilla quarterfinals.

Provider Trial length Channel DirecTV Stream 5 days TUDN, Univision, ViX (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because this blockbuster match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Univision station.

Univision Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

Univision: Channel 41 (WXTV-DT)

Los Angeles Area

Univision: Channel 34 (KMEX-DT)

Chicago Area

Univision: Channel 66 (WGBO-DT)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

Univision: Channel 23 (KUVN-DT)

Philadelphia Area

Univision: Channel 65 (WUVP-DT)

Houston Area

Univision: Channel 45 (KXLN-DT)

Atlanta Area

Univision: Channel 34 (WUVG-DT)

Washington, D.C. Area

Univision: Channel 14 (WFDC-DT)

Boston Area

Univision: Channels 27 and 66 (WUNI)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

Univision: Channel 14 (KDTV-DT)

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming Liga MX matches on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports