Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Le Havre will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 11:15 AM.

Lille vs Le Havre is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and beIN SPORTS. Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect also carry the match for eligible subscribers.

Lille host Le Havre at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Davide Ancelotti's side come into this match with a mixed run of results but retain enough quality to make life difficult for any visiting team at home. Their attacking options remain a threat, and the Decathlon Arena has been a reliable fortress for Les Dogues this season.

Le Havre arrive in difficult circumstances. Didier Digard's team sit bottom of Ligue 1, and back-to-back league defeats before the international break have piled pressure on a squad already dealing with injury concerns.

The visitors have shown flashes of resilience, including a goalless draw with Angers and a 1-1 result away at Lyon, but their defensive record across recent league outings has been a problem that Lille's forwards will look to exploit.

With Lille chasing a place among the division's top sides and Le Havre fighting to climb off the foot of the table, the motivations on both sides could not be more different.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lille vs Le Havre live.

How to watch Lille vs Le Havre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti is without Hamza Igamane and Ethan Mbappe through injury for Lille. The projected XI is expected to feature Berke Ozer in goal, with a back line of Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Tiago Santos, and Romain Perraud. Maurits Kjaergaard, Benjamin Andre, and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson are named in midfield, with Dilane Bakwa, Basar Onal, and Ayase Ueda leading the attack.

Didier Digard is dealing with a longer injury list, with Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, and Felix Mambimbi all sidelined for Le Havre. No suspensions are recorded for either side. Le Havre's projected starting XI includes Arnaud Bodart in goal, with Ayumu Seko, Vincent Sasso, Ahmed Touba, and Simon Ebonog in defence, Elias Jelert, Djibril Ouziad, and Amir Richardson in midfield, and Josh Maja, Sota Nakamura, and Mbwana Samatta in attack.

Form

Lille have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly win over Zulte Waregem, following a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Nice. Earlier in the run, they beat Troyes 2-0 and won 1-0 away at Toulouse, with their only competitive loss coming in the Champions League against Real Betis. Lille scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Le Havre's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 6-1 friendly win over Boulogne, but in Ligue 1 their form has been poor, including a 3-2 defeat to Toulouse and a 1-2 loss at home to Brest. They drew 0-0 with Angers and 1-1 with Lyon during that stretch. Le Havre scored ten goals across the five matches but conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on May 3, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lille hold the stronger record, winning three times to Le Havre's one, with one match drawn. Lille's previous results in this fixture include a 3-0 home win in February 2024 and a 3-0 away victory in September 2024.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Lille sit fourth while Le Havre are bottom in 18th, meaning the hosts come into this fixture from a position of security while the visitors are in the relegation zone and in urgent need of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Le Havre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: