Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Galatasaray will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Lille vs Galatasaray is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lille host Galatasaray at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides arrive at this fixture sitting close together in the standings, with little margin for error if they want to push further into the competition.

Davide Ancelotti's Lille have had a mixed run of results, though they showed enough in domestic competition to suggest they can be competitive at home. Their Champions League campaign has been difficult, and a heavy defeat to Arsenal in their most recent European outing will have sharpened focus ahead of this one.

Galatasaray come into this match under Okan Buruk having suffered a 4-1 loss to Barcelona in their last Champions League fixture. That result exposed some defensive vulnerabilities, though the Turkish side have responded with a Super Lig win since then to restore some confidence.

Victor Osimhen leads the line for the Istanbul club and remains one of the most dangerous forwards in European football. His partnership with Baris Alper Yilmaz and Yunus Akgun gives Galatasaray genuine attacking threat on the counter.

Lille will look to Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and Dilane Bakwa to provide creativity in the final third, while Olivier Giroud brings experience and aerial presence up front. The Frenchman's return to form will be central to Lille's hopes of picking up points at home.

Both clubs are fighting for position in a congested Champions League table, and a win here would provide a significant boost to either side's European ambitions. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Lille vs Galatasaray with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti is without Tiago Santos through injury, while Ethan Mbappe serves a suspension and will play no part. Lille's projected XI includes Berke Ozer in goal, with a back four of Romain Perraud, Maxima Goffi, Alexsandro Ribeiro, and Nathan Ngoy. Nabil Bentaleb and Benjamin Andre are expected to anchor midfield, with Dilane Bakwa, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, and Ngal Ayel Mukau providing support, and Olivier Giroud leading the attack.

Okan Buruk names a strong Galatasaray squad, though Rafael Leao is listed as injured and will not feature. Victor Osimhen leads the line, supported by Baris Alper Yilmaz and Yunus Akgun, with Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina expected to control midfield. Ugurcan Cakir starts in goal behind a defence that includes Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci.

Form

Lille have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last four competitive matches, with a friendly win over Zulte Waregem also included in their most recent five outings. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1, and they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League before that. A 1-0 win over Le Havre shows they are capable of grinding out results domestically. Across the five matches, Lille have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Galatasaray have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Super Lig win at Genclerbirligi, which followed a 1-4 Champions League defeat to Barcelona. A 3-1 win over Kasimpasa and a heavy 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig round out a mixed picture. The Istanbul club have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the last five meetings between Lille and Galatasaray. Further information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Lille sit in 34th place and Galatasaray in 35th, meaning both clubs are currently outside the positions that guarantee progression and will need points from this fixture to improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: