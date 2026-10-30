LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Today's game between Levante and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Levante vs Atletico Madrid in the United States are listed below.

Atletico Madrid travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face Levante in a LaLiga fixture that finds Diego Simeone's side in strong domestic form and firmly in the title conversation.

Levante sit 14th in the table and arrive into this match with a mixed recent run. Luis Castro's side have won just once in their last five league outings, and they head into the weekend needing to find greater consistency at home.

Atletico, by contrast, are second in LaLiga and have been one of the division's most reliable sides this season. A 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna last weekend extended their run of positive results and moved them to within two points of league leaders Barcelona.

Julian Alvarez has been central to that momentum. The Argentine forward scored the winner against Deportivo and followed up a goal in the Champions League draw at Stuttgart, with Simeone publicly praising his character and form in the days since.

Off the pitch, Alvarez's summer has cast a long shadow. He publicly expressed a desire to join Barcelona during the 2026 World Cup, triggering a transfer dispute and a difficult relationship with sections of the Atletico support. His post-match apology after the Deportivo win was widely noted, and Simeone described asking for forgiveness as an act that takes courage.

Barcelona's pursuit of Alvarez also resulted in a formal complaint from Atletico to the RFEF, which ruled that the Catalan club committed a minor infraction. Barcelona are contesting that ruling, maintaining their conduct was above board throughout the summer.

With Atletico chasing Barcelona at the top of the table and Levante desperate for points to climb clear of the lower reaches, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Levante head into the fixture without Enzo Bardeli, Adrian De La Fuente, and Roger Brugue through injury. Luis Castro is expected to start with Mathew Ryan in goal, with a back line of Ifeanyi Ndukwe, Nacho Perez, Aissa Mandi, and Manuel Sanchez. Paco Cortes, Thiago Fernandez, Jon Olasagasti, and Dani Requena are projected in midfield, with Petar Ratkov and Ivan Romero leading the attack.

Simeone must plan without Koke, Cristian Romero, and Johnny Cardoso, all of whom are listed as injured. The Atletico projected XI sees Jan Oblak start in goal behind a defence of Alejandro Grimaldo, David Hancko, Marcos Llorente, and Marc Pubill, with Alejandro Baena, Ademola Lookman, Kang-In Lee, Morten Hjulmand, and Pablo Barrios supporting Julian Alvarez up front.

Form

Levante have taken four points from their last five competitive matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad, and they also fell to Villarreal earlier in the run. A 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao represents their strongest result across those five fixtures. Castro's side scored nine goals and conceded nine across that period, a defensive record that will concern them heading into a fixture against one of the division's sharpest attacks.

Atletico have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just twice in that run. The most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Deportivo La Coruna, and they also defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League during the same stretch. A 1-1 draw at VfB Stuttgart in Europe was the only occasion Simeone's side dropped points. Atletico scored six goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, underlining a defensive solidity that has been a hallmark of their season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 31, 2026, when Atletico Madrid and Levante drew 0-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Atletico hold the stronger record, with three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Levante's only victory in that sequence came in a LaLiga fixture in February 2022, when they won 1-0 at the Metropolitano.

Standings

In LaLiga, Levante sit 14th while Atletico Madrid are second, placing Simeone's side among the frontrunners for the title.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: