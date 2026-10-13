Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Today's game between Lens and Sporting CP will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Lens vs Sporting CP is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lens host Sporting CP at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a Champions League fixture that presents a significant test for Yannick Cahuzac's side on home soil.

Lens arrive at this match in mixed form. Their only Champions League win of the campaign so far came in a 3-2 victory over Slavia Prague in September, but domestic results in Ligue 1 have been difficult, with defeats to Monaco, Lorient, and Strasbourg weighing on their confidence. A 2-1 win over Lyon on October 9 offered some relief, though inconsistency remains the defining feature of their season.

Sporting CP come into this fixture with considerably more momentum. Rui Borges' side beat Braga 3-1 away in Liga Portugal on October 9 and have already claimed a 3-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray earlier in the campaign. Three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions underline their quality heading into this European tie.

In the Champions League standings, Sporting CP sit sixth while Lens are placed ninth, giving the Portuguese side a clear edge in the table at this stage of the competition.

Both clubs carry injury concerns into the match, and squad depth could prove a deciding factor. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lens vs Sporting CP live.

How to watch Lens vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

For Lens, coach Yannick Cahuzac is without Maik Nawrocki and Abdallah Sima through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are reported in the Lens camp. The projected XI features Robin Risser in goal, with a back line of Samson Baidoo, Pierre Ganiou, Kyllian Antonio, and Ruben Aguilar. Franjo Ivanovic, Matthieu Udol, Florian Thauvin, Michael Cuisance, and Yacine Titraoui are expected to fill the midfield and wide positions, with Odsonne Edouard leading the attack.

Sporting CP coach Rui Borges is dealing with the absences of Nuno Santos and Rodrigo Zalazar through injury, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI has Rui Silva in goal behind a defence including Eduardo Quaresma, Maximiliano Araujo, Georgios Vagiannidis, and Goncalo Inacio. Geny Catamo, Nestory Irankunda, Issa Doumbia, Sergi Altimira, and Flavio Goncalves are expected to feature in midfield, with Luis Suarez named up front.

Form

Lens have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1 on October 9, which followed a 2-1 defeat to Monaco and a 2-2 draw with Le Mans. Their sole Champions League result in the run was a 3-2 away win at Slavia Prague in September. Across the five matches, Lens have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 3-1 win away at Braga in Liga Portugal on October 9, and their standout result in the run was a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray in September. The only points dropped came in a 2-2 draw with Arouca and a 1-1 draw with Famalicao in Liga Portugal. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lens and Sporting CP has been provided for this fixture, and no historical record is available at this time.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sporting CP currently sit sixth and Lens ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: