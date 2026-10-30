Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 30 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Stade Oceane

Today's game between Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Le Havre vs PSG is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Stade Oceane in Le Havre on Friday evening for a Ligue 1 fixture that pits the division's leaders against its bottom side.

Luis Enrique's squad arrives in fine form, having won five matches in a row across all competitions. That run includes a 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona and a 2-0 home win against Lyon, results that have PSG sitting clear at the top of the table.

Enrique has been quick to warn against complacency, though. Speaking ahead of the trip, the Spanish coach noted that PSG have consistently struggled against sides expected to offer little resistance, and he expects Didier Digard's team to cause problems through their centre-forward and wide players.

Le Havre enter the game in desperate need of points. Winless in Ligue 1 this season, they conceded four goals in a 4-3 defeat to Marseille last weekend and sit at the foot of the table with their survival prospects growing more concerning by the week.

PSG carry significant injury concerns into the fixture. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Champions League clash against Barcelona, a blow that Enrique publicly dedicated the Lyon win to. Marquinhos also misses out with a thigh problem, leaving the visitors without both their captain and one of their most dangerous attackers.

Achraf Hakimi stepped up as stand-in captain against Lyon and delivered a commanding performance, while fringe players Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts took their chances when called upon. Enrique will expect similar contributions if his stronger options are again rotated or unavailable.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Le Havre vs PSG, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Le Havre head into the fixture with a lengthy injury list. Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert, and Felix Mambimbi are all ruled out for Didier Digard's side. No suspensions are in place for the hosts, whose projected XI includes Gauthier Gallon in goal, with Mbwana Samatta and Rayan Fofana expected to lead the attack.

PSG are without Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Alessandro Longoni, and Nuno Mendes. Enrique has ruled out emergency transfer activity to address the absences. The visitors' projected XI features Matvey Safonov in goal, with Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves in midfield and Desire Doue and Ferran Torres in attack.

Form

Le Havre have lost four of their last five competitive matches, with their only positive result a 6-1 friendly win over Boulogne. In Ligue 1, they have conceded 11 goals across four defeats, including a 4-3 loss to Marseille most recently and a 3-2 reverse against Toulouse earlier in the campaign. They have yet to register a league win this season.

PSG, by contrast, have won all five of their last five matches without a single defeat. They have scored 14 goals across that run, including a 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona and a 4-3 victory away at Manchester City, and have conceded just three times. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 home win over Lyon.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at Stade Oceane. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won four times with one draw, scoring 12 goals and conceding five. Le Havre's only point in that sequence came in a 3-3 draw at Parc des Princes in April 2024.

Standings

In Ligue 1, PSG sit top of the table while Le Havre are rooted to the bottom, a gap that gives Friday's fixture a sharp edge of urgency for the hosts and an opportunity for the visitors to extend their lead at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: