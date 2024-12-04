How to watch the CONCACAF Central American Cup match between LD Alajuelense and Real Esteli FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LD Alajuelense is set to host Real Estelí FC in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Concacaf Central American Cup Final on Wednesday at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto. With the title and a direct spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on the line, both teams will be eager to seize the moment.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Estadio Independencia in Estelí, Nicaragua. Delis Vargas fired the home side into the lead in the 13th minute, slotting home from close range after a well-placed cross by Byron Bonilla. However, Alajuelense found a way back when veteran midfielder Celso Borges calmly converted a penalty in the 36th minute to level the score.

Late in the first half, Alajuelense came close to taking the lead. In the 41st minute, a powerful strike from Diego Campos inside the box was dramatically cleared off the line by Real Estelí's defense. The hosts almost stole the show in the closing stages of the match, but Pablo Gallego's right-footed effort from inside the penalty area in the 83rd minute failed to find the target.

To reach the final, Alajuelense narrowly edged past Guatemalan side Antigua GFC with a 1-0 aggregate victory in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Real Estelí advanced by the slimmest of margins, eliminating Costa Rican powerhouse Herediano on away goals after their semifinal tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

The winner of this clash will be crowned the Central American Cup champion and claim a coveted spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. While the runner-up, alongside semifinalists Antigua GFC and Herediano, as well as Play-In winners Deportivo Saprissa and FC Motagua, have also secured qualification for the Champions Cup, they will begin their campaigns in the first round.

How to watch LD Alajuelense vs Real Esteli FC online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF Central American Cup final second-leg clash will be available to watch and stream live on Fox Soccer Plus and Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial now) in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LD Alajuelense vs Real Esteli FC kick-off time

LD Alajuelense and Real Esteli will face off at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on Wednesday, December 4, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

Team news & squads

LD Alajuelense team news

Diego Campos has been the standout player for LD Alajuelense in this year’s tournament, topping the scoring charts with six goals and chipping in with an assist. Meanwhile, Leonel Moreira, the team's reliable goalkeeper, has been instrumental, amassing 27 saves throughout the competition. He continued to prove his worth, recording four saves in the first leg to keep Alajuelense firmly in the hunt for the title.

Real Esteli FC team news

Real Estelí will lean on their resilient defense as they aim for their first-ever international title. The Nicaraguan side has achieved an impressive record of eight clean sheets across 19 all-time CCAC fixtures, showcasing their ability to stifle opposing attacks.

In the attacking third, Byron Bonilla has been a key player for Real Estelí, contributing three goals and two assists during the current campaign. Defensively, Ebert Martínez has excelled, leading from the back with 18 ball recoveries. Additionally, goalkeeper Jason Vega made a significant impact in the first-leg clash, registering five saves, including two crucial stops in the early stages to thwart Alajuelense's free-kick opportunities.

