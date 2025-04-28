+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Lazio vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Parma Calcio 1913, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Parma in a Serie A fixture at the Olimpico Stadium on Monday.

Lazio are seventh in the standings and could climb to fourth spot if they win and other results are in their favour. Parma, who are 15th, ended a run of consecutive draws with a 1-0 win over Juventus. They will be riding on the confidence from that result this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 Probable lineups

Lazio

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

35
C. Mandas
13
A. Romagnoli
3
L. Pellegrini
29
M. Lazzari
34
M. Gila
8
M. Guendouzi
6
N. Rovella
10
M. Zaccagni
19
B. Dia
77
A. Marusic
11
V. Castellanos
31
Z. Suzuki
46
G. Leoni
5
L. Valenti
4
B. Balogh
14
E. Valeri
16
M. Keita
19
S. Sohm
27
Hernani
15
E. Del Prato
13
A. Bonny
32
M. Pellegrino

3-5-2

PAR

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Baroni

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio team news

Reda Belahyane is suspended for Monday’s match after his red card in the 2-0 victory over Genoa

Injuries are set to keep Manuel Lazzari, Nuno Tavares, and Patric on the sidelines.

Parma Calcio 1913 team news

Head coach Cristian Chivu also has several fitness concerns to manage, with Adrian Benedyczak, Adrian Bernabe, and Valentin Mihaila needing to be assessed before kickoff.

Alessandro Vogliacco, Gabriel Charpentier, Mateusz Kowalski, and Yordan Osorio are likely to miss out.

Form

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAZ

Last 5 matches

PAR

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

