How to watch today's Lazio vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Parma Calcio 1913, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Parma in a Serie A fixture at the Olimpico Stadium on Monday.

Lazio are seventh in the standings and could climb to fourth spot if they win and other results are in their favour. Parma, who are 15th, ended a run of consecutive draws with a 1-0 win over Juventus. They will be riding on the confidence from that result this weekend.

How to watch Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Lazio vs Parma Calcio 1913 kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Reda Belahyane is suspended for Monday’s match after his red card in the 2-0 victory over Genoa

Injuries are set to keep Manuel Lazzari, Nuno Tavares, and Patric on the sidelines.

Parma Calcio 1913 team news

Head coach Cristian Chivu also has several fitness concerns to manage, with Adrian Benedyczak, Adrian Bernabe, and Valentin Mihaila needing to be assessed before kickoff.

Alessandro Vogliacco, Gabriel Charpentier, Mateusz Kowalski, and Yordan Osorio are likely to miss out.

