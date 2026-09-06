Serie A - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and AC Milan will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Juventus vs AC Milan is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Juventus host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Sunday, September 6, in the third round of Serie A — the second major fixture of the weekend after Inter vs Napoli.

Both clubs arrive with perfect records. Juventus opened their campaign with a 1-0 win at Frosinone before beating Parma 2-0 at home, keeping clean sheets in both matches. Luciano Spalletti's side looks compact and well-organised early in the season.

Milan have matched that form. Ruben Amorim's team won 2-1 at Torino on the opening weekend and followed it up with a 2-0 home win over Venezia. Four points, four goals scored, none conceded — Milan are in confident shape heading to Turin.

Spalletti faces a congested injury list, with several first-team players unavailable through the middle of the pitch and out wide. Kenan Yildiz will miss the match, and Weston McKennie is also set to be absent. Nico Gonzalez is expected to step into a central attacking role.

For Amorim, the main concern is the absence of defender Matteo Gabbia, who picked up a physical problem during the week and did not recover in time. Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot are both expected to return to the starting lineup, adding experience and quality to the Milan midfield.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spalletti has a lengthy list of absentees to manage. Andrea Cambiaso, Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Edon Zhegrova, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Juan Cabal, Weston McKennie, and Pape Sarr are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI sees Guglielmo Vicario in goal, with a back four of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi, and Mehmet Zeki Celik. Douglas Luiz and Manuel Locatelli are expected to start in midfield, with Chico Conceicao, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremie Boga supporting Randal Kolo Muani up front.

For Milan, Matteo Gabbia misses out through injury, leaving Amorim to reshuffle his defensive options. Koni De Winter is expected to fill the void alongside Mario Gila and Strahinja Pavlovic in a back three. Mike Maignan starts in goal, with Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot coming into the midfield. Alphadjo Cisse and Samuel Chukwueze operate behind Goncalo Ramos, who leads the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Juventus have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Inter in a pre-season friendly. In their two competitive outings this season, they have won both and conceded no goals — a 1-0 away win at Frosinone and a 2-0 home victory over Parma. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded three.

AC Milan's recent form is similarly strong. They have won three of their last five, drawing once and losing once. Their two Serie A wins came against Torino (2-1 away) and Venezia (2-0 at home). Milan scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded five, including a 4-3 pre-season defeat to Chelsea. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win over Venezia on August 28.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, with AC Milan hosting Juventus in Serie A on April 26, 2026. The previous encounter at the Allianz Stadium, in October 2025, also finished goalless. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Juventus have one win — a 2-0 home victory in January 2025 — while Milan claimed a 2-1 win in the Super Cup earlier that same month. Two of the five meetings have produced goals, with the other three ending 0-0.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, AC Milan sit fourth and Juventus are fifth after two rounds of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: