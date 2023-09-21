How to watch and live stream the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix in the US

A guide to where you can catch all of this weekend's F1 action

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

The 2023 Formula One season continues to rumble forward, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen again seemingly primed to sweep the board. After a surprisingly lacklustre performance at the Singapore Grand Prix, the Dutchman and his team will hope they can bounce back at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

Stream 2023 Japan Grand Prix on ESPN+ Sign up now

The event, one of a handful of races synonymous with the sport across generations, has never shied away from serving up dramatic moments in the history of F1, and in a campaign that has still thrown a few twists and turns into the expected coronation parade of its reigning champion, Suzuka Circuit may have some tricks on the track.

For Verstappen, the track has proven less than fruitful across this career so far, with just one win to his name, taken last season - but for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Japanese Grand Prix has often been a surefire bet for success, with five victories here.

The big question for fans will be how they can see it unfold across another busy weekend of race action. Here, GOAL takes fans through where to watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, including channel, timings and recommended packages for those looking to soak up all of the action.

Where can I watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix live broadcast through ESPN. The American cable network broadcaster has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2018 when it struck a multi-year deal to succeed NBC. That includes not just the main race itself but also coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While ESPN is unavailable on linear television, most cable or satellite packages will include the channel in their standard range. At the same time, several streamers will also carry the service, including ESPN+, fuboTV and DirecTV.

Stream 2023 Japanese Grand Prix on ESPN+

With ESPN as the exclusive home of Formula One in the U.S., even if you don't have cable, you can stream the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix Sunday and pre-race show on ESPN+ online. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month, or you can choose an annual subscription for $99.99. ESPN+ also offers a trio bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 monthly.

To sign up for ESPN+, visit the streamer's website at www.espn.com/espnplus/, click sign up now and create an account.

Stream 2023 Japan Grand Prix on ESPN+ Sign up now

Stream 2023 Japanese Grand Prix on fuboTV

Stream the entire Formula 1 season on ESPN with fuboTV. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula 1 and general sports fans.

Plans start at $74.99/mo. Additional taxes and fees may apply.

If you're looking to only stream the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial and have access to all of the weekend's practice races, qualifying and Grand Prix.

To sign up for fuboTV, visit the streamer's website at www.fubo.tv/ and start a free trial under any of their plans.

Stream 2023 Japan Grand Prix on fuboTV Sign up now

Stream 2023 Japanese Grand Prix on DirecTV

For cable subscribers, DirecTV is the best option for Formula One fans who like no-fuss and simplicity, offering all Formula One content with the click of a button, no apps and no extra signing-in. All of DirecTV's packages feature the essential Formula One channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

Plans start at $64.99/mo.

To sign up for DirecTV, visit the provider's website at www.directv.com/packages, select how you want to connect, your device and delivery information. At this point, there's not much left to do but stay patient. Once your Gemini box or installer has arrived, you'll have hundreds of channels at your fingertips!

Stream 2023 Japan Grand Prix on DirecTV Sign up now

Where is the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix takes place at the Suzuka International Racing Course, more famously known as the Suzuka Circuit. Located in Suzuka, the third-largest city in Mie Prefecture, to the southwest of Japan's main island, Honshu. The circuit was first introduced to F1 during the 1987 season and is synonymous with the event.

The original Japanese Grand Prix held during 1976 and 1977, took place at the Fuji Speedway, but save for 2007 and 2008, when it made a brief return there, the event has spent its entire existence within F1 located at Suzuka, forging a reputation as one of the more challenging courses on the calendar.

It was here that Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost famously crashed into each other - twice - to decisively earn the Drivers' Championship crown, and was where Lewis Hamilton recorded one of six race wins during his debut season in 2007, when he just missed out on the title by a point to Kimi Raikkonen. History is in the asphalt here.

Japanese Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from September 22nd through September 24th, with practice, qualifying, and the race itself spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel September 21st Practice 1 22:30 (ET) ESPN2 September 22nd Practice 2 02:00 (ET) ESPN2 Practice 3 22:30 (ET) ESPN2 September 23rd Qualifying 02:00 (ET) ESPN2 September 24th Grand Prix 01:00 (ET) ESPN2

Can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, allowing fans to add an additional outlet with which to watch coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix.

To sign up for F1 TV, visit the service's website at f1tv.formula1.com and subscribe to your package of choice.

Stream 2023 Japan Grand Prix on F1 TV Sign up now

Can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Japanese Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

The ESPN app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, as will the F1 TV service, allowing fans to revisit the event in either full or bite-sized highlights packages.