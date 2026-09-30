UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Aviva Stadium

Today's game between Ireland and Austria will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Republic of Ireland vs Austria in the USA are listed below.

Republic of Ireland host Austria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with Heimir Hallgrimsson's side looking to build on a strong midweek result when they take on the group leaders on Thursday, October 1.

Ireland arrive into this fixture with real momentum. A commanding 3-0 victory over Israel in Debrecen — sealed by first-half goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, and Jack Moylan — gave the Green Army exactly the confidence boost they needed after an opening defeat to Kosovo. The week was not without its difficulties off the pitch, but the players delivered when it mattered.

Hallgrimsson was vocal in his praise of the squad after the Israel win, fiercely defending his players following a week marked by boycott calls and internal tensions. The Icelandic coach will be demanding more of the same when Austria arrive in Dublin.

Austria come in as the group's form side. Ralf Rangnick's team have won both of their Nations League fixtures so far, beating Israel 3-1 before following that up with a 3-1 victory over Kosovo. They sit top of Group 3 and will travel to Dublin knowing a positive result would put serious distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

The head-to-head history between these sides is well-documented, with Austria holding the stronger record across previous meetings. Ireland, though, have home advantage and the backing of the Aviva Stadium crowd — a factor that cannot be underestimated.

This is a fixture that carries genuine weight in the group standings. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria live.

How to watch Ireland vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Heimir Hallgrimsson names a projected XI that includes Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a back line of John Egan, Jake O'Brien, Dara O'Shea, and Ryan Manning. Jack Moylan, who scored against Israel, is included alongside Chiedozie Ogbene, Jason Knight, James Abankwah, and Jayson Molumby, with Troy Parrott leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Ireland squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ralf Rangnick is without Kevin Danso, who is suspended for Austria. The projected Austrian XI features Alexander Schlager between the posts, with a defence of Maximilian Woeber, David Affengruber, Philipp Lienhart, and Stefan Posch. Xaver Schlager, Paul Wanner, Romano Schmid, Patrick Wimmer, and Nicolas Seiwald are named in midfield, with Chukwubuike Adamu up front.

Form

Ireland go into this match having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was that convincing 3-0 win over Israel in the Nations League, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in their group opener. Across the five-match run, Ireland scored eight goals and conceded two, with their defensive record particularly strong in the friendlies against Canada and Qatar.

Austria have been in excellent form, winning three of their last five matches and losing two. They have taken maximum points from their two Nations League outings so far, beating Israel 3-1 and Kosovo 3-1 in succession. Their World Cup campaign earlier this summer illustrated both the attacking threat and the defensive exposure in this side — they scored five goals across three group matches but conceded five, including a 3-3 draw with Algeria.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on June 11, 2017, at the Aviva Stadium in a World Cup qualifying fixture, which ended 1-1. Across the last four recorded head-to-head meetings, Austria have won twice — including a 1-0 home win in November 2016 and a 1-0 victory in Vienna in September 2013 — while Ireland claimed a 2-2 draw in March 2013 and that draw in Dublin four years later. Austria hold the stronger record across all meetings, having won nine of the 16 fixtures played between the two nations.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 6 W W 2 Kosovo KOS 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 L W 3 Ireland IRL 2 1 0 1 3 1 +2 3 W L 4 Israel ISR 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Austria currently lead the table in first place, while Ireland sit third. With the group still taking shape, a win for the home side would close the gap at the top significantly.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ireland vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: