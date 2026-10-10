Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Fulham will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ipswich Town host Fulham at Portman Road in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from contrasting positions in the table and with very different recent runs behind them.

Gary O'Neil's side have struggled for consistency, and a home loss to Everton before the international break did little to ease the pressure building around the Tractor Boys. They need a positive result on home soil to arrest a run that has seen them take just three points from their last four Premier League outings.

Fulham, under Alvaro Arbeloa, have shown more resilience in recent weeks. Back-to-back draws against Liverpool and Manchester United suggest the Cottagers are difficult to beat, even if wins have not come as freely as their supporters would like.

The two sides have met several times in recent seasons, and their encounters have produced tight, competitive football. A repeat of that pattern seems likely given how closely matched the squads are on paper.

Antonee Robinson is one of the names generating attention around this fixture. The USMNT left-back has been a consistent performer for Fulham and lines up in Arbeloa's projected XI at Portman Road.

For Ipswich, the absence of suspended forward Abdul Fatawu is a blow to their attacking options, while the hosts are also without a number of injured players heading into the game.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil names a projected XI that includes Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Dara O'Shea, Abdoul Ouattara, Issa Diop and Leif Davis. Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Sasa Lukic, Julio Enciso and Jack Clarke are expected in midfield and attack, alongside Exequiel Palacios and Daizen Maeda. O'Neil must plan without Abdul Fatawu, who is suspended, while Jack Taylor, Emersonn and Azor Matusiwa are all sidelined through injury.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham are set to line up with Bernd Leno in goal behind a defence featuring David Affengruber, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey and Timothy Castagne. Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi and Shea Charles are expected in midfield, with Joshua King, Oscar Bobb and Gonzalo Garcia further forward. Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete are both absent through injury, though Fulham have no suspensions to contend with.

Form

Ipswich arrive at this fixture in poor form, winning just one of their last five matches across all competitions. That solitary win came against Crystal Palace, where they scored three times, but defeats to Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United have defined their recent Premier League run. They also fell to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, conceding four goals in that tie. Across the five matches, the hosts have scored eight goals but conceded thirteen, a defensive record that will concern O'Neil.

Fulham's recent form tells a more measured story. They have taken three points from their last five outings, with two draws and two defeats in that run, but their results against Liverpool and Manchester United show they can hold their own against strong opposition. A Carabao Cup win over West Ham provided some momentum, and they have scored seven goals across the five games while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have a recent history of close, low-scoring encounters. Their last meeting ended 2-2 when Fulham hosted Ipswich in the Premier League in January 2025, and the fixture before that, at Portman Road in August 2024, also finished level at 1-1. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has been able to establish clear dominance, with Fulham edging the series slightly thanks to a 3-1 Carabao Cup win at Portman Road in 2023. The pattern of tight margins makes this fixture difficult to call.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich sit 11th while Fulham are 19th, meaning the Cottagers arrive at Portman Road in the relegation zone and in genuine need of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: