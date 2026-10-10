Serie A - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Inter vs Parma are listed below.

Inter host Parma at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Saturday, October 10, in the sixth round of the Serie A 2026/27 season. Cristian Chivu's side return to domestic action after the international break as one of the early pacesetters in the table.

The Nerazzurri head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four league outings, having rescued a 2-2 draw at Roma in their most recent Serie A match through a Lautaro Martínez brace. It has been a strong start, though a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League served as a reminder that vulnerabilities remain.

Chivu faces a disrupted squad for this one. Curtis Jones picked up a myofascial injury to his right adductor during training and is expected to miss around three weeks, ruling him out of this fixture and several that follow. The manager must also manage the workload of key players returning from international duty.

Lautaro Martínez, back from Argentina commitments that included an emotional farewell for Lionel Messi with the national team, is expected to start on the bench as a precautionary measure. Ange-Yoan Bonny, who made his name at Parma before joining Inter, could get the nod to lead the line in what would be a particularly charged occasion for the forward.

Parma arrive in Milan having stabilised slightly after a turbulent start to the season. Alberto Gilardino, who took charge during the international break following the dismissal of Carlos Cuesta, returns to a club where he played as a young footballer. His first task is to organise a Parma side that has won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

The visitors claimed a late 2-1 win over Genoa before the break but have struggled for consistency, losing to Juventus and Como in the league. Gilardino will look to shore up the defence and rely on David Romero to provide a threat on the counter.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Inter vs Parma, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter head into the match without several players. Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, John Stones, and Federico Dimarco are all listed as unavailable, placing pressure on Chivu's squad depth in multiple positions. Curtis Jones has also been ruled out after sustaining a myofascial injury to his right adductor in training, with the former Liverpool midfielder expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks. The projected XI sees Josep Martinez in goal, with Nicolo Barella and Piotr Zielinski at the heart of midfield alongside Carlos Augusto, and Marcus Thuram leading the attack.

Parma are without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Adrian Bernabe, and Dominik Drobnic through injury. Gilardino is expected to set up with David Romero as the focal point of his attack, supported by Simone Lontani and El Bilal Touré, with updates on further availability to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Inter have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Lumezzane on October 3, while their last competitive result was a 2-2 draw at Roma in Serie A on September 19. The five-match run includes a 5-3 league win over Udinese and a 3-2 victory against Napoli, though a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League is also part of the picture. Inter have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Parma have won once, drawn once, and lost three times in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Genoa on September 20, but that positive result sits alongside defeats to Como, Juventus, and Cremonese. The Ducali have scored four goals and conceded six across the five-match run, reflecting the inconsistency that led to the managerial change.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter have won four times with one draw and no victories for Parma. The Nerazzurri have been particularly dominant at home, and Parma have yet to take anything from their recent visits to Milan.

Standings

In Serie A, Inter sit second in the table while Parma are 15th, meaning the hosts come into this match as genuine title contenders while the visitors are battling to pull away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: