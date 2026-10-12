Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Club Brugge will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Inter Milan vs Club Brugge are listed below.

Inter Milan host Club Brugge at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan in their Champions League Matchday 2 fixture, with Cristian Chivu's side looking to build on their opening European campaign.

Inter arrive in strong domestic form after a 3-0 dismantling of Parma last weekend. Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu from the spot, and Marcus Thuram all found the net as the Nerazzurri controlled 59% of possession and generated 2.36 xG in a contest that was effectively over before half-time. The result keeps Inter firmly in the title conversation in Serie A.

The Champions League picture is more complicated. Inter lost 2-1 to Real Madrid on Matchday 1, a result that underlined the gap they must close at the highest level. Chivu has spoken plainly about what it takes in Europe, insisting that there is no recipe or money that can buy glory and urging his players to turn their dreams into responsibility.

Club Brugge arrive with momentum of their own. Ivan Leko's side have won three of their last four matches in the Belgian First Division A, including a 4-1 away victory over RAAL La Louviere most recently. Their only defeat in that run came in Europe, a 3-2 loss to Aston Villa on Matchday 1.

The Belgian side carry a subplot that adds texture to the occasion. Former Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns to San Siro, the stadium where he built his reputation in Italy, now wearing Brugge colours. His Swiss international team-mate and Inter defender Manuel Akanji has made clear their friendship will count for nothing across ninety minutes.

Benjamin Pavard, who reached his 50th Serie A appearance in the win over Parma, has described Inter as the best club in Italy. The Frenchman's milestone is a marker of the continuity Chivu has built into this squad as they prepare for a European test of a different kind.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Inter Milan vs Club Brugge, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Inter vs Club Brugge with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cristian Chivu is expected to name a strong side for the European fixture. The projected XI for Inter reads: Josep Martinez; Benjamin Pavard, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Hakan Calhanoglu, Aleksandar Stankovic, Andy Diouf; Nicolo Barella; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Club Brugge are expected to line up with Yann Sommer in goal behind a back four of Joaquin Seys, Kyriani Sabbe, Brandon Mechele, and Han-Beom Lee. Hugo Vetlesen, Freddie Potts, and Hans Vanaken are projected to form the midfield, with Jan Virgili, Carlos Forbs, and Nicolo Tresoldi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently flagged for the away side.

Form

Inter have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was the 3-0 Serie A victory over Parma, and they also put five past Udinese in a 5-3 league win earlier in the run. The sole defeat came against Real Madrid in the Champions League, a 2-1 loss. Across those five matches, Inter have scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

Club Brugge have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 away win over RAAL La Louviere in the First Division A, and they also beat Genk 3-0 and Royal Antwerp 3-1 in that period. The only defeat came in Europe against Aston Villa, who won 3-2. Brugge have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Inter currently sit 25th while Club Brugge are placed 22nd. Both sides are therefore in the lower half of the standings and will be eager to collect points at San Siro to improve their positions and strengthen their qualification prospects.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Club Brugge today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: