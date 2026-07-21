Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match in 2026. As of the current season, all MLS content is fully integrated into a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate Season Pass required. New subscribers can take advantage of a free trial period to catch the action. Sign up or log in to Apple TV to watch live.

Inter Miami CF host Chicago Fire FC at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. Both clubs arrive in form, and with the World Cup break now behind them, this meeting shapes up as one of the more compelling matchups of the MLS restart.

Inter Miami have been in outstanding scoring form under Angel Guillermo Hoyos. They have rattled in goals freely across their last month of league action, including a stunning 6-4 victory over Philadelphia Union and a 3-5 win away at FC Cincinnati. Four wins from their last five MLS outings tells you everything about the confidence running through this squad.

The backdrop to Miami's campaign, of course, is the absence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has been granted a mandatory rest period following his World Cup exploits with Argentina, and he is set to miss upcoming league fixtures as well as the MLS All-Star Game. Rodrigo De Paul is also unavailable for the same reason. Miami must manage without their two biggest names for now.

Chicago Fire arrive under Gregg Berhalter having rediscovered their best form at precisely the right moment. Three wins from their last five MLS matches, including a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC and a 2-0 win away at CF Montreal, have lifted them to third in the Eastern Conference. The Fire also carry genuine excitement around the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, whose MLS debut was delayed after their fixture against Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed due to hazardous air quality from Canadian wildfires. The Polish striker is expected to feature as Chicago build momentum.

Berhalter's side have shown they can win away from home, picking up results at Montreal and DC United during their recent run. They arrive at Nu Stadium knowing a win would tighten the Eastern Conference picture considerably.

The Eastern standings make this fixture meaningful. Miami sit second and Chicago third, separated by a small margin that this result could alter directly. Both sides have enough quality to win, and the attacking numbers from Miami's recent games suggest this will not be a cagey affair.

For full details on how to watch Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos, and no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. It is worth noting that Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul remain unavailable, with both players on a mandatory rest period following their involvement in the World Cup with Argentina. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter has not confirmed a projected XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension data is currently listed for the away side. Updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Inter Miami CF have won four of their last five MLS matches, making them one of the division's most consistent sides over the past month. Their most recent outing produced a high-scoring 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union, and they also recorded a 2-0 victory against Portland Timbers during that run. Across the five games, Miami scored 18 goals and conceded 13, a pattern that reflects an attack-minded side willing to trade blows. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Orlando City, who beat them 4-3.

Chicago Fire FC have won three of their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Toronto FC, and they also claimed victories away at CF Montreal (2-0) and DC United (3-1). The Fire lost to Red Bull New York (3-1) and FC Cincinnati (3-2) during the same period, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across those five matches. Three consecutive wins before the World Cup break gives Berhalter's squad a strong platform.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in September 2025, when Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 5-3 at Nu Stadium in an MLS regular-season fixture. Prior to that, the sides drew 0-0 at Soldier Field in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Chicago hold a slight edge with two wins to Miami's two, and one draw, though Miami's 4-1 victory at Soldier Field in September 2024 stands as the most emphatic result in the recent sequence.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami CF currently sit second and Chicago Fire FC are third, making this a direct clash between two sides separated by a narrow margin at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: