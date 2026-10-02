Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 2 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Independiente Rivadavia and Gimnasia LP will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Rivadavia vs Gimnasia LP are listed below. The match is available to watch live on Fubo, TyC Sports, Fanatiz, and ViX.

- Watch live on [Fubo](https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123) - Live stream via [TyC Sports](https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-tyc-sports-channel/bltb885e1e167e33184) - Watch live on [Fanatiz](https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900) - Live stream via [ViX](https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-vix-channel/bltdd5a777e33fbe42f)

Independiente Rivadavia host Gimnasia LP in the Liga Profesional, with both sides sitting third in their respective Clausura Group B standings and looking to push clear of the pack.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive in decent shape after back-to-back Liga Profesional wins, including a dramatic 4-3 victory over Aldosivi that showed the attacking ambition Alfredo Berti has instilled in his squad.

Gimnasia LP, guided by Ariel Pereyra, are unbeaten in their last three Liga Profesional outings and carry momentum from a run that includes wins over Tigre and Rosario Central.

The head-to-head record adds an extra edge to this meeting. Rivadavia have won three of the last four encounters between these clubs, and Gimnasia will be eager to arrest that trend on the road.

Both teams occupy the same position in the Clausura table, which means the points on offer here carry genuine weight in shaping the group standings over the weeks ahead.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Gimnasia LP, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Gimnasia LP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alfredo Berti has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially declared for Independiente Rivadavia. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Ariel Pereyra's Gimnasia LP squad is similarly free of confirmed absentees at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. The visiting side's selection will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Independiente Rivadavia have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 1-0 win over Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional. That result followed a high-scoring 4-3 league victory against Aldosivi, a game that underlined both the team's attacking output and defensive vulnerabilities across the five-match run. Their only Liga Profesional defeat in that stretch came against River Plate, where they were beaten 3-1.

Gimnasia LP are unbeaten in four of their last five Liga Profesional games, drawing back-to-back matches against Banfield and Argentinos Juniors before those results. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Banfield, and their best result in the run was a 1-2 away win at Rosario Central. The one blemish was a 2-3 home defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza earlier in August.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia won 3-2 away at Gimnasia LP in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Rivadavia have won three times, with Gimnasia LP claiming one victory and one match ending in a draw. Rivadavia's dominance in recent meetings makes them the side with the stronger head-to-head record in this fixture.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, both Independiente Rivadavia and Gimnasia LP are level on position, each sitting third. In the Apertura Group B standings, Rivadavia lead in first place while Gimnasia LP are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Gimnasia LP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: