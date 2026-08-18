Copa Libertadores - 1/8 18 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Independiente Rivadavia and Fluminense will kick-off at Aug 18, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Independiente Rivadavia host Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores group stage, a fixture that carries serious weight for both clubs as Group C moves toward its conclusion.

Alfredo Berti's side sit top of the group and arrive with the psychological edge from this season's head-to-head record. Rivadavia won the first meeting 2-1 in Mendoza back in April, and the reverse fixture in May ended 1-1, meaning they come into this game unbeaten against their Brazilian opponents in 2026.

That said, the Argentine side's recent form has been uneven. A 2-0 Liga Profesional defeat to Belgrano on August 15 was their latest setback, though a 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Fluminense on August 11 showed they can absorb pressure at this level.

Fluminense arrive in difficult form under Luis Zubeldia. The Brazilian side have not won in any of their last five competitive matches, and a 3-2 Serie A win over Palmeiras on August 15 ended that run at a welcome moment. Whether that result has shifted the mood at the club remains to be seen.

Second place in Group C means Fluminense have something to protect. A defeat here would put their Libertadores campaign under real pressure with the group stage nearing its end.

For TV channel options, live stream availability, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente Rivadavia head coach Alfredo Berti has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Fluminense manager Luis Zubeldia is similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Independiente Rivadavia have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga Profesional defeat to Belgrano on August 15, while a 2-1 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto on August 8 was their sharpest display of the run. A 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Fluminense and a 2-1 Liga Profesional loss to Sarmiento also feature, alongside a 2-1 win over Huracan on July 30.

Fluminense have one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Palmeiras on August 15, which ended a run without a victory. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Independiente Rivadavia in the Copa Libertadores on August 11 and 1-1 with Botafogo in Serie A on August 9. A 1-3 Cup defeat to Vasco da Gama on August 6 remains their only loss across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 11, 2026, when Fluminense hosted Independiente Rivadavia in the Copa Libertadores and the match ended 0-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Rivadavia hosted Fluminense on May 7, 2026. The first encounter in this season's Copa Libertadores group stage, played on April 16, 2026, saw Rivadavia win 2-1 away at Fluminense. Across the three recorded meetings, Independiente Rivadavia hold one win and two draws, with Fluminense yet to take a victory in this fixture run.

Standings

Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Independiente Rivadavia INR 6 5 1 0 15 6 +9 16 W W D W W 2 Fluminense FLU 6 2 2 2 7 7 0 8 W W D L L 3 Bolivar BOL 6 1 2 3 6 8 -2 5 L L D W D 4 Deportivo La Guaira DLG 6 0 3 3 6 13 -7 3 L L D L D Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group C, Independiente Rivadavia currently sit first and Fluminense are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: