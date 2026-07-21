Today's game between Independiente Medellin and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The Copa Sudamericana clash between Independiente Medellin and Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are outlined for viewers in applicable regions.

Independiente Medellin host Vasco da Gama in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Colombian side looking to build on their domestic cup form and strengthen their standing in the continental competition.

Medellin come into this match under coach Luis Perea with a mixed recent run. They picked up a win against Cucuta in their last outing but have been inconsistent, dropping points in draws and suffering a defeat to Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores earlier in the campaign.

Vasco da Gama arrive under Renato Gaucho carrying poor momentum from the Brazilian Serie A, where they have lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Vitoria, leaving them short of confidence heading into continental action.

The Rio de Janeiro club did show they can perform in this competition, beating Barracas Central 3-0 in their last Copa Sudamericana outing. That result stands as a contrast to their domestic struggles and gives them some basis for optimism.

Medellin will be aware that Vasco sit second in Group G, making this a meeting with direct implications for progression. A win for the home side could shift the group picture significantly.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente Medellin are managed by Luis Perea, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vasco da Gama head coach Renato Gaucho leads the away side into this fixture. As with Medellin, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been submitted. Further team news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Independiente Medellin have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 cup victory over Cucuta, and they also won 3-2 away to Cusco FC in the Copa Libertadores during that stretch. The draw against Leones and a 1-1 stalemate with Orsomarso show a tendency to drop points, while the 1-0 defeat to Estudiantes was their only loss in South American competition during this period.

Vasco da Gama have struggled badly for form, winning just one of their last five matches. Their sole victory came in the Copa Sudamericana, a commanding 3-0 win over Barracas Central. The Brazilian side have lost four times in that run, including defeats to Atletico MG, Red Bull Bragantino, and Olimpia, conceding eight goals across those four losses.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Independiente Medellin and Vasco da Gama. Historical record between the two sides cannot be confirmed from the information provided.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Vasco da Gama currently sit in second place. Independiente Medellin's group position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Medellin vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: