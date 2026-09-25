UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Laugardalsvoellur

Today's game between Iceland and Estonia will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Iceland vs Estonia is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi all carry the match, giving fans multiple options to catch the action.

Iceland host Estonia at Laugardalsvoellur in Reykjavik in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with both sides carrying different ambitions into the fixture.

Iceland, managed by Arnar Gunnlaugsson, have endured a difficult run of results in recent months and will be looking to their home crowd for a lift. The Icelanders sit third in the group and need a positive result to keep pace with the sides above them.

Estonia arrive in better shape than their hosts. Jurgen Henn's side occupy second place in the group and have shown enough in recent friendlies to suggest they can be competitive on the road.

The two nations have met before with familiar patterns of tight, low-scoring contests. Another close game at Laugardalsvoellur would surprise no one.

For viewers in the United States and around the world, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this UEFA Nations League C fixture live.

How to watch Iceland vs Estonia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iceland head coach Arnar Gunnlaugsson has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of the match, with the projected lineup to be confirmed closer to kick-off. Estonia manager Jurgen Henn is similarly without reported absentees at this stage. Updates for both sides will be added as the fixture approaches.

Form

Iceland's recent record makes for uncomfortable reading. Gunnlaugsson's side have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches, failing to win any of them. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Argentina, and they also suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to Mexico earlier this year. Across those five games, Iceland scored just four goals and conceded eight, a return that reflects a team short on confidence.

Estonia's form tells a different story. Henn's side have won three of their last five, losing just once. They beat Lithuania 1-0 and Faroe Islands 1-0 in back-to-back June friendlies, carrying momentum into this Nations League fixture. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Rwanda. Estonia have kept the scoreline tight throughout, with their results showing a team that is difficult to break down.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a friendly played in Iceland in January 2023. Across the last five encounters, neither team has dominated, with the record showing one win each and three draws. Goals have been at a premium throughout, underlining the competitive but cautious nature of fixtures between these two nations.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bulgaria BGR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Estonia EST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Iceland ISL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Luxembourg LUX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 4, Iceland sit third while Estonia are placed second, meaning the visitors arrive with the stronger position in the table and a chance to consolidate their standing with a positive result in Reykjavik.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs Estonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: