UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Laugardalsvoellur

Today's game between Iceland and Bulgaria will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Iceland vs Bulgaria are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match.

Iceland host Bulgaria at Laugardalsvoellur in Reykjavik in UEFA Nations League C Group 4, with the group standings giving this fixture a sharp edge from the first whistle.

Arnar Gunnlaugsson's Iceland come into this match as group leaders, but their position at the top has been built on inconsistent performances. A 3-0 win over Luxembourg was a statement result, though defeats to Argentina and Japan earlier in the year are a reminder of how fragile their confidence can be.

Bulgaria arrive in Reykjavik under Atanas Ribarski sitting bottom of the group and in need of a result. Their Nations League campaign has not gone to plan, with a defeat to Luxembourg and a goalless draw against Estonia leaving them with ground to make up.

The contrast in group positions tells only part of the story. Bulgaria have shown they can grind out results, and their draw with Estonia in the most recent matchday suggests they are difficult to break down when organised.

Iceland's home record and group advantage make them the side with more to protect. Gunnlaugsson will know that a win here could put the group beyond reach, while a slip could open the door for the chasing pack.

Fans in the United States can watch this UEFA Nations League C fixture live across several platforms. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the action.

How to watch Iceland vs Bulgaria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iceland are managed by Arnar Gunnlaugsson. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Bulgaria are managed by Atanas Ribarski. As with Iceland, no confirmed squad information has been provided at this stage, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Iceland have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 3-0 win over Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C, a result that stands in contrast to earlier defeats against Argentina and Japan in friendly competition. They drew 1-1 with Estonia in their previous Nations League fixture. Across the five matches, Iceland scored six goals and conceded seven, a return that reflects a side capable of positive results but prone to defensive lapses.

Bulgaria have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Estonia in UEFA Nations League C, following a 1-2 defeat to Luxembourg in the previous group fixture. Earlier in the run, they drew 2-2 with Moldova and lost 0-1 to Montenegro in friendlies, with their only win coming against Indonesia. Across those five matches, Bulgaria scored three goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2005, when Bulgaria won 3-2 at home against Iceland in World Cup qualification. Before that, Bulgaria won 3-1 away in Iceland in September 2004 in the same campaign. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Bulgaria have won three and drawn one, with Iceland yet to record a victory in this run. Bulgaria have scored nine goals across those four fixtures compared to five for Iceland.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Iceland ISL 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 W D 2 Luxembourg LUX 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 L W 3 Estonia EST 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 4 Bulgaria BGR 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Iceland lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League C going into this fixture, while Bulgaria sit bottom of the group. Iceland are playing to protect and extend their advantage at the top, while Bulgaria must win to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iceland vs Bulgaria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: