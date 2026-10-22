Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Mikheil Meskhi Stadium

Today's game between Iberia 1999 and Mjaellby will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. Subscribers can stream the match directly through either platform.

Iberia 1999 host Mjaellby at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

The Georgian side come into this match under Levan Korgalidze with their European ambitions intact, though their domestic form has been inconsistent. A 2-0 defeat to St. Truiden in their most recent Conference League outing was a setback, and they will need a response on home soil.

Mjaellby arrive in Tbilisi having picked up a 2-0 win over Inter Club d'Escaldes in their last Conference League match, a result that showed Andreas Braennstroem's side can perform when the occasion demands it. Their Allsvenskan form, by contrast, has been difficult, and they head into this fixture without significant momentum from domestic play.

The contrast in standings tells its own story. Iberia 1999 sit deep in the Conference League table, while Mjaellby have climbed into a position that keeps their progression hopes alive. Both clubs know a result here could reshape their European outlook considerably.

For those looking to follow the action, all the information on how to watch Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby live is below.

How to watch Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Iberia 1999 are managed by Levan Korgalidze for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off.

Mjaellby are led by Andreas Braennstroem. As with the home team, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Iberia 1999 have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 win over Dila Gori in the Erovnuli Liga, which followed a 2-0 loss to St. Truiden in Conference League play. They also claimed wins over FC Meshakhte Tkibuli and FC Rustavi in that run, with their only other defeat coming against Dinamo Tbilisi. Across the five games, Iberia scored five goals and conceded six.

Mjaellby have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 league defeat to Vaesteraas SK, though they beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 2-0 in their previous Conference League outing. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Degerfors and suffered a 0-3 loss to GAIS. The Swedish side scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Iberia 1999 and Mjaellby are on record. This Conference League fixture marks the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Iberia 1999 currently sit in 33rd place, a position that puts their progression under pressure, while Mjaellby occupy fifth, keeping them well within contention for advancement. The gap between the two sides in the standings gives this fixture a sharp edge, with Iberia needing points urgently and Mjaellby looking to consolidate their strong position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iberia 1999 vs Mjaellby today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: