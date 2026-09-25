UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

Today's game between Hungary and Ukraine will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Hungary vs Ukraine is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ViX. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

Hungary host Ukraine at the Puskas Arena in Budapest in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the table.

Hungary come into this fixture in solid form under coach Marco Rossi, having won four of their last five matches across friendly and competitive fixtures. Their recent results suggest a side building confidence heading into this Nations League contest.

Ukraine, coached by Andrea Maldera, arrive having won three of their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 friendly win over Poland, showing they are capable of performing against strong opposition.

In the Group 2 standings, Hungary sit second while Ukraine are placed fourth, meaning this match carries real weight for Ukraine's hopes of climbing the table.

Read on to find out how to watch Hungary vs Ukraine live on TV or via live stream.

How to watch Hungary vs Ukraine with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, with team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Ukraine head coach Andrea Maldera is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Hungary have been in strong form across their last five matches, winning four and drawing one, with their only defeat coming against Ireland in World Cup qualification. They beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and Finland 2-1 in their most recent outings, keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Greece along the way.

Ukraine's recent record shows three wins from five, with defeats against Sweden and France in World Cup qualification offset by victories over Poland, Albania, and Iceland. Their 2-0 win over Poland in May was their most recent match, and they have shown the ability to grind out results, including a 1-0 win over Albania and a 2-0 victory over Iceland.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Hungary and Ukraine is available for this fixture. Further historical context will be updated as information becomes available.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Georgia GEO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Hungary HUN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Northern Ireland NIR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ukraine UKR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Hungary currently sit second while Ukraine are fourth, making this a direct contest between two sides with contrasting ambitions in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Ukraine today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: