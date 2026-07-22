Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and DC United will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Houston Dynamo FC vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream options for this MLS fixture are listed below.

Houston Dynamo FC host DC United at Shell Energy Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture. Both sides arrive in contrasting form, making this a match with real implications in their respective conference standings.

Houston sit seventh in the Western Conference and have produced inconsistent results across their last five outings. A 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps showed they can grind out results at home, but a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake exposed defensive frailty that Ben Olsen's side will need to address.

DC United head into this fixture ninth in the Eastern Conference under Rene Weiler. The Black-and-Red drew 4-4 with CF Montreal in their most recent outing, a result that underlines both their attacking output and their defensive vulnerabilities on the road.

The visitors have struggled for consistency in 2026, picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. That sole victory, a 2-0 win away at New York City FC, came over a month ago, and DC United have not won since.

Houston have their own questions to answer. Their US Open Cup exit at the hands of St. Louis City stung, and while the Dynamo have shown flashes of quality in MLS, they have yet to string together the kind of run that would make them genuine Western Conference contenders.

This fixture has history worth noting. The sides met in June 2024, with Houston running out 4-1 winners in Washington. DC United will be looking to reverse that result on Texas soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs DC United, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the Dynamo at this stage, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

DC United manager Rene Weiler is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors. Team news for both sides will be updated as confirmation arrives.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy in MLS, and they also claimed a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps earlier in that run. The Dynamo scored seven goals across those five games but conceded eight, including a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake that stands as their heaviest recent loss. They also fell to a 2-2 defeat against St. Louis City in the US Open Cup.

DC United have won once, drawn three times, and lost once in their last five MLS outings. Their most recent match ended in a 4-4 draw with CF Montreal, while a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City and a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC also feature in that run. The Black-and-Red's only win came away at New York City FC, where they won 2-0. They conceded 11 goals across those five games, scoring ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2024, when DC United hosted Houston Dynamo FC and lost 4-1 in MLS action. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Houston have won three times, DC United have won once, and one match ended in a draw. The sides have also met at Shell Energy Stadium, with Houston winning 2-1 in May 2019.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC currently sit in seventh place. DC United are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: