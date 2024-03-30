How to watch today’s Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL game between GT vs SRH, including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrusers Hyderabad is set to take place on March 31, 2024, at 6:00 AM ET in match-12 IPL 2024.

This match is about two new captains, each with a different history of being a leader. One has a great track record of leading his team to big wins on the international stage, while the other is starting his first trip as a captain. To make things even more interesting, each captain has a different job on the field, one is the opening batsman and the other is the bowler.

In November 2023, Pat Cummins led his Australian team to victory over Team India in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup final, which stunned a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. He now leads the Orange Army and wants to repeat that success.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill, who was just named captain of the Gujarat Titans, is excited to get his team motivated and give the crowd in the area something to cheer about. Gujarat Titans have one win and one loss so far this season. They will use their home-field advantage to get a crucial win and try to get their second win of the season.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Date & Play Start Time

The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on March 31, 2024, at 6:00 AM ET at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

Date March 31, 2024 Play Start Time 6:00 AM ET Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

How to watch the GT vs SRH IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between GT and SRH online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for WillowTV is SlingTV. SlingTV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A SlingTV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

Gujarat Titans Team News

The Gujarat Titans are led by the talented Shubman Gill and have a roster that includes both seasoned veterans and talented young players who look like they will have a great season. The team has a strong lineup with players like Gill, Rashid Khan, and David Miller.

Gill and Miller's skills will be very important because they will support both the opening and middle orders. Rashid Khan's spin bowling gives the team more options.

GT's main strength is its batting order, which includes players like Gill, Williamson, and Saha. But they know how important it is to not depend too much on any one player. That's why the team's success will depend a lot on how well-experienced pacers like Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav play.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is ready to reach its full potential and play against the Gujarat Titans in the next match, which is being managed by Pat Cummins. Cummins' dependability at the top end is a key factor in how well SRH does. In addition, Aiden Markram's great bowling skills give the team more options.

Bowling, with players like T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Rahul Tripathi, is a very important part of SRH's strategy. Additionally, the addition of a talented all-rounder Abdul Samad gives the team new life with his powerful batting and useful off-spin bowling skills.

Even with these strengths, SRH still has a major weakness, it is inconsistent. To maintain success, they need to work together to solve this problem.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last three meetings between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL matches: