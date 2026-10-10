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Serie A
team-logoGremio
team-logoInternacional
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Watch Gremio vs Internacional Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Gremio vs Internacional
Gremio
Internacional
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Gremio and Internacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 30

Today's game between Gremio and Internacional will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Internacional are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, so coverage is available across multiple platforms depending on your location.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

Premiere

Premiere

Click here

Gremio host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that has genuine stakes at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs are operating in the relegation zone, and the points on offer here carry serious weight.

Renato Gaucho's Gremio sit in 18th place and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last five Serie A outings have left them short of the form needed to pull clear of danger.

Internacional arrive in 17th, only marginally better off, but they come into this match with some momentum. Eduardo Baptista's side beat Corinthians 2-1 in their most recent outing, a result that will have done plenty for confidence ahead of this trip.

The Gremio-Internacional rivalry gives this fixture an edge that goes beyond the table. A derby between these two clubs rarely needs extra context, but the relegation stakes sharpen the focus considerably.

For Gremio, a home win is close to essential. Internacional will sense an opportunity to put distance between themselves and the bottom three with a positive result on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.

How to watch Gremio vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gremio vs Internacional Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Gaucho

Renato Gaucho has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this match for Gremio, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Eduardo Baptista is in a similar position on the Internacional side, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

GRE

GRE - Form

VIT
L1-0
VAS
L1-2
BRJ
L3-2
SEP
D0-0
REM
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
INT

INT - Form

GRE
L3-1
SAN
L2-3
CHA
W1-2
SAP
L1-0
COR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Gremio have won none of their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Remo in Serie A, and they also drew 0-0 with Palmeiras. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-2 to Botafogo RJ and fell 1-2 to Vasco da Gama. Across those five matches, Gremio scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Internacional have taken seven points from their last five, winning two, losing two, and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Corinthians, and they also won 1-2 away at Chapecoense AF. They lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo and fell 2-3 to Santos FC earlier in the run, scoring six goals and conceding seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GremioDrawInternacional
2
3
0
Cup
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
3
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
1
FT
Cup
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
0
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
0
FT
Serie A
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
0
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
0
FT
Gaucho
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
1
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
1
FT
Gaucho
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
3
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
0
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Cup on September 3, 2026, when Gremio won 3-1 at home. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 in the return leg of that same Cup tie, and their Serie A encounter on April 11, 2026 also ended goalless. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gremio hold the edge with two wins to Internacional's none, with three draws across the run.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2918745725+3261
D
W
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2917934821+2760
W
D
W
D
D
3
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2914964836+1251
W
W
L
W
D
4
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2914874534+1150
D
W
D
L
D
5
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2914694440+448
W
W
L
W
L
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
29121074336+746
L
L
W
W
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2912893934+544
D
W
D
W
L
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
2911994543+242
D
W
W
W
W
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
29108113747-1038
L
L
D
L
W
10
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
29107123433+137
D
L
L
D
L
11
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
29106133334-136
L
L
W
L
W
12
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
29106133242-1036
W
L
D
W
L
13
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2998124247-535
L
L
W
D
D
14
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2897123642-634
W
W
W
L
W
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2989123443-933
D
W
D
W
L
16
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2988133034-432
L
L
L
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
29710123237-531
W
L
W
L
L
18
GremioGremioGRE
2979133139-830
D
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
2959153348-1524
D
L
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2839162957-2818
L
D
L
W
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Gremio sit in 18th place and Internacional in 17th, with both clubs inside or on the fringes of the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Internacional today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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