Serie A - Game Week 30 11 Oct 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between Gremio and Internacional will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Internacional are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, so coverage is available across multiple platforms depending on your location.

Gremio host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that has genuine stakes at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs are operating in the relegation zone, and the points on offer here carry serious weight.

Renato Gaucho's Gremio sit in 18th place and have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last five Serie A outings have left them short of the form needed to pull clear of danger.

Internacional arrive in 17th, only marginally better off, but they come into this match with some momentum. Eduardo Baptista's side beat Corinthians 2-1 in their most recent outing, a result that will have done plenty for confidence ahead of this trip.

The Gremio-Internacional rivalry gives this fixture an edge that goes beyond the table. A derby between these two clubs rarely needs extra context, but the relegation stakes sharpen the focus considerably.

For Gremio, a home win is close to essential. Internacional will sense an opportunity to put distance between themselves and the bottom three with a positive result on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.

How to watch Gremio vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Renato Gaucho has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this match for Gremio, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Eduardo Baptista is in a similar position on the Internacional side, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Gremio have won none of their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Remo in Serie A, and they also drew 0-0 with Palmeiras. Earlier in the run, they lost 3-2 to Botafogo RJ and fell 1-2 to Vasco da Gama. Across those five matches, Gremio scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Internacional have taken seven points from their last five, winning two, losing two, and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Corinthians, and they also won 1-2 away at Chapecoense AF. They lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo and fell 2-3 to Santos FC earlier in the run, scoring six goals and conceding seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Cup on September 3, 2026, when Gremio won 3-1 at home. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 in the return leg of that same Cup tie, and their Serie A encounter on April 11, 2026 also ended goalless. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Gremio hold the edge with two wins to Internacional's none, with three draws across the run.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Gremio sit in 18th place and Internacional in 17th, with both clubs inside or on the fringes of the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: