UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Toumba Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Germany will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Greece vs Germany in the United States are listed below.

Greece host Germany at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki in UEFA Nations League A Group 2, with the table leaders looking to extend their advantage over a side still searching for consistency in Jurgen Klopp's early tenure.

Greece arrive in fine form. Ivan Jovanovic's side have collected maximum points from their opening two Nations League fixtures, beating Serbia before stunning Germany on the road — results that have placed them firmly in control of the group.

Germany's Nations League campaign has been a mixed picture. Klopp's side drew with the Netherlands in their opener before falling to Greece, leaving them third in the group and already facing pressure to respond.

Florian Wirtz has been a bright spot for Germany. The Liverpool playmaker delivered a match-winning performance against Serbia — scoring and assisting — and his private conversations with Klopp appear to have had a galvanising effect on his international output.

Greece, meanwhile, cannot afford complacency. The 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their most recent outing showed they are capable of being pegged back, having led 2-0 before the Dutch fought back in the second half.

With Greece sitting top of the group and Germany needing a win to stay in contention, this fixture carries real weight in the race for a quarter-final place. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Greece vs Germany with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic has no injury or suspension information confirmed ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany squad also has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Greece have recorded two wins and one draw from their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, having earlier beaten Germany 1-0 away and Serbia 2-1 away in the Nations League. In their two earlier results, they drew 2-2 with Sweden and lost 1-0 to Italy. Across those five matches, Greece scored six goals and conceded five, with consecutive Nations League wins before the Netherlands draw representing their best recent run.

Germany have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Serbia, with Florian Wirtz scoring and assisting. Prior to that, they fell 1-0 to Greece and drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in the Nations League. Germany also suffered back-to-back losses at the World Cup against Paraguay and Ecuador. They scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League A on 27 September 2026, when Greece won 1-0 in Germany — a result that handed Jovanovic's side an early advantage in Group 2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Germany hold the stronger overall record, with wins in three of the five encounters including a 2-1 friendly victory in June 2024 and a 4-2 win at the European Championship in 2012. Greece's only other win in the dataset came in a 2001 World Cup qualifier played in Athens.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Netherlands NED 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 5 D W D 3 Germany GER 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W L D 4 Serbia SER 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Greece lead Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A going into this fixture, while Germany sit third — meaning the visitors must win to close the gap on the hosts and keep their quarter-final ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Germany today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: